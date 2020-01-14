Technology Veteran Bob Leo joins Actifio as Vice President, Global Professional Services & Customer Success

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today announced that technology industry veteran Bob Leo has joined the company as Vice President of Global Professional Services & Customer Success, reporting to Paul Forte, Actifio's Chief Revenue Officer.

In this new role, Bob is focused on driving successful business outcomes for Actifio's customers and being a trusted partner in their data-driven transformation journey. Bob brings a unique perspective to his new role, having been an executive driving large IT transformation initiatives as a consumer of technology, as well as a vendor, delivering technology solutions to users like himself. Bob was most recently at IBM, where he led the Watson Health Solutions Team as a Client Executive. Previously, Bob was the VP of Corporate Systems, Data, and Integration at UNUM Insurance, a Fortune 300 insurance company.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience, Bob Leo is a visionary who specializes in helping individuals and businesses grow using an experienced-based, proven methodology. As a business owner, CIO and Information Strategy Consultant for IBM, Bob has advised more than 250 companies around the world on leadership, connection, personal growth, using information as a strategic asset, and getting the most from their people and resources.

Forte said, "We hand-selected Bob for this role because of his broad and vast leadership experience, his breadth of experience with all things 'data,' and his get-it-done attitude. He will continue this mission helping Actifio customers fuel their journeys to become fully data-driven and maximize their potential."

Leo is a graduate of Carson Newman University and has won several industry and service awards including being named one of Computerworld's Premier 100 IT Leaders.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

