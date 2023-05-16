Technology, Workforce, Infrastructure Solutions Focus of U.S. Public Health Leaders Meeting

With in-person attendance maxed out, annual Public Health TechXpo and Futures Forum provides an opportunity for local, state, and national experts to transform the U.S. public health system

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public health leaders will discuss technology, workforce, and infrastructure solutions to transform the nation's public health system at the Public Health TechXpo and Futures Forum. The event, hosted by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), takes place May 23 – 25, 2023 in Chicago. Hundreds of state and local public health and private sector leaders will convene to explore pathways to modernize the U.S. public health system and strategies to achieve health equity.

This event will be offered in a hybrid format (in-person or virtual) to discuss and address the pressing public health challenges and trending topics of the last several years, including the latest on data modernization policy, financing strategies for new data systems, retention and recruitment tactics for the Gen Z workforce, and more.

"This event comes at a critical inflection point for public health. The data challenges and shortcomings we've witnessed during the pandemic need to be addressed immediately so that we are prepared for the next crisis," says Michael Fraser, PhD, ASTHO CEO. "TechXpo convenes public health experts from all industries so we can develop much-needed data modernization solutions that will save lives and make our communities healthier."

Following the hybrid event in May, attendees will virtually reconvene on June 15 for live TechTalk and pre-recorded SolutionX sessions hosted by various technology leaders, giving participants the opportunity to continue the TechXpo discussions and connect with a larger group of public health professionals online.

"Innovators from the biggest names in tech to front-line practitioners at state and local health departments will be in one place over three days to collaborate on data modernization tactics and strategies," says Anne Zink, MD, ASTHO president and chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health. "Virtual attendees can join from anywhere across the globe to learn from colleagues in other states, sectors, and industries. These diverse industry perspectives will create the perfect incubator to brainstorm and develop a blueprint for the future of public health data, which is the cornerstone of better health as a country."

This event is proudly supported by a number of notable technology leaders and organizations. Premier level event sponsors include Palantir and United Health Foundation. Gold level sponsors include AWS, Google Health, and Guidehouse. Silver level sponsors include Booz Allen, HLN Consulting, IBM, Intelligent Medical Objects, Resultant, RSM, RTI International, SSG, STChealth, Verato, and VisualDx. Bronze level sponsors include Deloitte, Leidos, and Metopio.

Virtual registration for the Public Health TechXpo and Futures Forum is open online. The full agenda is also available.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and the District of Columbia, as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

