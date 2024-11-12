Technology's Rapid Advancements are Changing Perceptions of the Healthcare System

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four patients believe the U.S. healthcare system is broken and there is a strong sense of distrust. However, based on a 2024 Healthcare Study conducted by LAVIDGE, a leading advertising, digital marketing and public relations agency, perceptions of the healthcare system are changing.

With nearly 500 nationwide respondents, the study revealed attitudinal shifts in healthcare technology and a prioritization of patient/doctor relationships regardless of technology implementation.

LAVIDGE Healthcare Study

Patients are Optimistic about Technology

The study reveals patients are optimistic about technology use in healthcare in hopes of streamlining their visits and lowering costs.

"Research shows while patients are skeptical of the mass profits being made by healthcare companies, they are open to advanced technology if it lowers their financial burden," says Tim Trull, chief strategy officer at LAVIDGE. "We also found patients are more willing to use telemedicine resulting in more individuals receiving healthcare."

Not only will technology implementation potentially make receiving care easier and save costs, but patients also have a strong belief they will have better health outcomes if their providers use the latest technology in their treatments.

The take away – technology in healthcare is here to stay and will continue to make large advancements to help both patient and provider.

Patient/Doctor Relationships are Top Priority

However, the research revealed if technology complicates patient care or takes away from face-to-face interactions between providers and patients, it causes frustration.

"We learned that healthcare companies should preserve the sanctity of human-centered experiences," says Trull. "Although each attitudinal segment showed different concerns, all emphasized the patient-to-doctor interaction should always be a top priority."

Patients do not want AI or chatbots to replace information directly received from nurses and doctors. Participants reflected on positive interactions with healthcare providers making it a better experience overall.

If the healthcare industry can preserve the human experience of working directly with medical professionals while also implementing technology to better serve the patient, there will be an increase in positive perceptions resulting in more individuals willing to receive care.

"By finding and using the data collected, we will not only be able to better market healthcare clients, but create a healthcare system to best serve patients," concludes Trull.

The 75-page research study is available for download and use by healthcare organizations, LAVIDGE clients and marketing agencies. For the full report, visit healthcare.lavidge.com

