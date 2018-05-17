Technomic announces the 2018 Consumers' Choice Award winners for chain restaurants during National Restaurant Association Show



Quick Service Fast Casual Full-Service Best Takeout Experience In-N-Out Burger Five Guys Burgers and Fries Olive Garden Best Use of Technology Marco's Pizza Panera Bread Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Most Loyal Customers Whataburger Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers LongHorn Steakhouse Most Kid Friendly Chick-fil-A Newk's Eatery Texas Roadhouse Consumer's Choice – Best Overall Chick-fil-A Newk's Eatery Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Each brand will be recognized at the Winsight and Technomic booth (#7053) during the National Restaurant Association Show, May 19-21 in Chicago.

Methodology

Award winners this year were identified based on data from two Technomic platforms: Transaction Insights and Ignite consumer brand tracking. Each platform tracks the performance of leading chains in unique ways.

Ignite consumer brand tracking measures guests' experiences through ongoing consumer surveys covering the top 115 restaurant chains in the U.S. in terms of sales, along with additional chains to round out menu categories and capture regional data. This ongoing study represents responses from more than 100,000 consumers collected between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018. Learn more about the capabilities of Technomic's consumer brand tracking via Ignite.

Transaction Insights reports restaurant brand-level sales performance, customer traffic and market share, derived straight from actual customer transaction data. Features of this program include actual transactions at the total check level; credit and debit card brands included in the data; longitudinal sample of 3 million consumers; more than 18 million monthly restaurant visits captured and statistically reliable data at the individual DMA and city levels. Learn more about Transaction Insights and its features.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: Robert Byrne, (312) 506-3913, rbyrne@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

