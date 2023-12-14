Technomic assesses the pizza category across away-from-home and at-home channels

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic just released a comprehensive deep dive into how the away-from-home and at-home pizza category is evolving from market sizing, operator and consumer perspectives. This strategic report also explores the current and future outlook for the pizza categories, along with menu trends, future conditions for success, and expert-recommended category and channel initiatives.

"Pizza sales have dipped slightly across the foodservice industry over the past year to 18 months. Both price and a bit of pizza fatigue have had an effect," said Wade Hanson, senior principal at Technomic. "But that fatigue shouldn't be completely unexpected as many consumers' frequency of ordering pizza had really spiked during the pandemic years. Consumer affinity for pizza is still very real, however, and Technomic has forecasted growth rates to begin climbing again as soon as 2024."

Key findings include:

  • 86% of operators menuing pizza contend that pizza is important to the success of their business
  • 86% of all consumer spending on pizza is through foodservice operators, while only 14% of spending is with retailers
  • Gen Zers and millennials are consuming more pizza than two years ago, while the opposite is true for baby boomers and Gen Xers

About Technomic 
Technomic Inc. was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

