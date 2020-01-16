Technomic features foodservice industry-leading guest speakers at January conference for suppliers

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic hosted its January Planning Program meeting last week in Scottsdale, Ariz., with more than 300 foodservice manufacturers in attendance. The program's biannual meetings are built to assist suppliers with strategic planning, while providing networking opportunities with industry peers.

The January meeting kicked off with a session about cannabis-infused food and beverage with Mint Dispensary, followed by two days of presentations, including proprietary Technomic research and content from industry-leading speakers, including Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at P.F. Chang's; Jason Stanfield, director of international restaurant experience at Chick-fil-A; Tom Zatina, president at McLane Foodservice Distribution; and Mat Snapp, beverage director at Fox Restaurant Concepts.

"The content curated for the Planning Program meetings continues to push the envelope and inspire forward thinking with our clients," said Bernadette Noone, vice president of programs at Technomic. "Not only do we poll our members on topics of interest, but we also use our industry expertise and connections to deliver the most compelling speakers to our stage."

Key findings include:

Total foodservice industry sales grew 4.1% in 2019 and are forecasted to grow 3.8% in 2020

82% of independent operators would like suppliers to help with innovating new menu items

89% of multiconcept operators identify adult beverages as an area of investment for their company

This meeting is only open to members of Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program or Adult Beverage Planning Program, built for foodservice industry suppliers. In addition to two in-person meetings, membership includes custom studies and reports, newsletters and ongoing deliverables. For more information on the program, visit Technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

