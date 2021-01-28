Technomic features industry-leading foodservice and adult beverage guest speakers at January conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic hosted its January Planning Program meetings virtually, with more than 900 manufacturers in attendance. The program's biannual meetings provide updates on the economy, industry, menus and consumers, assisting suppliers with strategic planning.

The meeting's theme was "Reinvent," providing an in-depth exploration of key topics that will matter most for success in a post-pandemic environment. In addition to proprietary Technomic research, content was shared from industry-leading speakers, including David McPhillips, director of beverage strategy and innovation at Buffalo Wild Wings; Federico Valiente, director of marketing at Pollo Campero; Lance Reynolds, senior manager of the restaurant operations consulting group at US Foods; and Dave Miesse, CEO at Association for Foodservice Distributor Representatives.

"It was important for us to forecast what the restaurant landscape will look like once all virus concerns are resolved and consumer confidence in dining out rebounds," said Bernadette Noone, vice president, programs, at Technomic. "The recommended actions within these studies will serve as a foundation for our members to make foolproof plans for the future."

Key findings include:

Total foodservice industry sales declined by 26.4% nominally in 2020, while on-premise adult beverage sales declined by 47.3%

82% of operators put sustainability initiatives on hold in 2020

38% of operators expect to be more interested in innovation in the coming years than they were pre-pandemic

