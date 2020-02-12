Technomic releases new research as part of foodservice technology program and consumer trend study

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research as part of Technomic's foodservice technology program sheds a light on the fast-paced and evolving influence technology has on consumers' dining experiences. Brands must balance leveraging technology to foster a greater connection with guests and maintaining their trust in terms of privacy and control over personal data.

"Technology is becoming more ingrained in the foodservice industry and is rapidly evolving," explains Anne Mills, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Operators will need to work with their partners to formulate tech strategies that meet consumers' growing demands for tech-based amenities, yet also are fluid enough to evolve with technology."

Highlights from the report include:

52% of Gen Z consumers typically place delivery orders at limited-service restaurants through a mobile app or website for a third-party delivery company

21% of consumers somewhat agree that they prefer to use one mobile app where they can order from a variety of restaurants instead of a single restaurant's own app

56% of consumers strongly agree that they would like to know more about how restaurants use their personal information

