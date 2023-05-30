Technomic reports how historically high inflation impacted Top 200 Canadian chain restaurant performance in 2022

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released one of its most highly anticipated reports, the 2023 Top 200 Canadian Chain Restaurant Report, which includes expert findings and insights into the sales performance of Canadian chain restaurants in 2022. The report—built using decades of historical data—provides a detailed analysis of the foodservice industry and overarching trends, annual sales and unit counts by chain and segment.

"Total sales for Canada's Top 200 chain restaurants hit $40 billion in 2022, improving by 15% compared to the prior year," said Kevin Schimpf, director of industry research and insights at Technomic. "While overall chain restaurant sales managed to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, the recovery was largely driven by rising menu prices and the top-heavy growth of the industry's top-ranked players."

Key findings include:

Total Top 200 chain sales accounted for over half of all Canadian restaurant and bar industry sales in 2022

The Top 200's location footprint includes more than 27,000 restaurants, and has grown each of the last two years following a pandemic-related contraction in 2020

Historically high consumer prices for foodservice played a major role in boosting chain restaurant sales growth

Limited-service Mexican and chicken chains achieved standout sales and location growth in 2022

The latest report on the Top 200 Canadian chains is available for purchase now: https://www.technomic.com/reports/industry-reports

