Technomic reveals how the global chicken menu category is poised for growth

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released a deep dive into the chicken menu category uncovering global foodservice sales, COVID-19's impact on the category, consumer consumption insights and preferences, menu trends, and the top global and leading local chains, with the 2021 Chicken Global Menu Category Report. This report is a deliverable of the Global Foodservice Navigator program, which offers the tools and guidance to remain ahead of consumer, menu and operator trends across 25 countries.

"Chicken chains have been resilient amid the pandemic and the menu category remains primed for future growth," explains Aaron Jourden, senior research manager of global at Technomic. "With accelerating competition among chicken chains and crossover competitors looking to grow in this category, it is crucial for operators and suppliers alike to know what the top and fastest-growing chains are, what consumer preferences are across global markets, which menu trends are emerging and what strategies chains are adopting in response to the pandemic."

Key findings:

84% of consumers globally order chicken from a restaurant or dining establishment at least once a month

39% of consumers prefer their chicken grilled, over preparations such as fried and roasted

Thailand represents KFC's top market by guest patronage, followed closely by Malaysia and Indonesia

represents KFC's top market by guest patronage, followed closely by and Spicy chicken varieties are common among limited-time offers, with Nashville hot, Korean and mala among the most influential flavors

hot, Korean and mala among the most influential flavors The United States and South Korea are the world's largest exporters of chicken chains

Learn more: https://www.technomic.com/reports/global-menu-category-reports

Contact: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, [email protected]

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

