Technomic shared key financial and industry insights along with menu and concept trends at the centennial National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Show closed out a successful 100th anniversary in Chicago on May 18-21 with numerous prominent sessions, speakers and events. In addition to educational sessions and Ask the Expert slots, Technomic presented the featured keynote, "Winning at the Restaurant Business: Insights from the Top 500."

Using research and data points from the Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Technomic's Joe Pawlak, managing principal, and Patrick Noone, executive vice president of business development, shared the latest financials, emerging growth concepts, top trends and forward-looking insights on where the industry is heading.

"It was incredible to share our findings from the Top 500 Report with Show attendees," explains Patrick Noone. "Our relationship with the National Restaurant Association Show will only continue to grow over the years, and we're looking forward to continued involvement with such an impactful event."

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in equity partnership with the National Restaurant Association. The Show will be back at McCormick Place next year, May 16-19, 2020.

Slides from the keynote and additional offers from Technomic are available online: https://www.technomic.com/theshow19.

