Technomic shares April TIndex number, revealing steady performance improvement for U.S. foodservice

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released the April TIndex (Technomic Index), an index that provides a benchmark to help analysts and industry leaders track the health of the foodservice industry in the United States.

"For the month of April, the TIndex increased to 94.6 from 94.1 in March, showing strengthening results especially within the restaurant segments," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "This represents the continued performance improvement and recovery of the industry as states and the CDC are loosening restrictions nationwide."

April 2021 TIndex (current): 94.6

TIndex (current): 94.6 March 2021 TIndex: 94.1

TIndex: 94.1 February 2021 TIndex: 86.1

TIndex: 86.1 January 2021 TIndex: 82.2

For comparison, the TIndex in April 2020, while the U.S. was still in its early struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, was 49.1, which means overall foodservice sales increased by almost 93% over April 2020 but were only 5.4% smaller when compared to April 2019.

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of datasets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

