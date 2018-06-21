Technomic shines light on bigger picture in Canadian foodservice market, highlighting global and economic trends

Alex Koustas, vice president and senior economist of BMO Capital Markets, spoke on the current state of the economy with a focus on key metrics influencing consumer spending and foodservice sector performance. The session provided attendees with an understanding of what to expect from the economy in the year ahead.

Additional session topics included:

Foodservice Consumer Benchmarking Study: Canada vs. The Global Market

Foodservice Industry Update

Translating Global Menu Trends to the Canadian Market

This conference was exclusive to members of Technomic's Canadian Foodservice Planning Program (CA FSPP). CA FSPP offers suppliers unmatchable insights into trends, issues and opportunities in the Canadian foodservice industry, all powered by Technomic data. New members who join the Canadian Foodservice Planning program gain immediate access to these study topics and conference deliverables along with existing reports from the year.

The next conference will take place this October.

Conference Details:

Theme: Power of Change

Focus: Noncommercial

Date: Oct. 23, 2018

Location: Toronto Congress Centre

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: Bernadette Noone, (312) 506-3853, bnoone@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Margot Swindall, (416) 809-0619, mswindall@technomic.com

