Technomic to feature speakers from Amazon and Cracker Barrel along with latest research studies at upcoming June conference

Tim Stanislaus, enterprise business development leader at Amazon Business, will share the company's customer-centric approach along with the top industrywide trends that Amazon is observing. He will also explore ways that manufacturers can work with the company and create a long-lasting partnership in a changing environment.

Don Hoffman, senior vice president of marketing at Cracker Barrel, will discuss what he sees as the evolving needs of his consumers, how Cracker Barrel is addressing these needs and what foodservice manufacturers can do to support these efforts.

This conference is exclusive to members of Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program (FSPP). FSPP keeps manufacturers ahead of the curve by discussing the strategic issues and opportunities facing the foodservice industry. Additional sessions taking place at the June meeting include:

Future of Support

Future of Foodservice Consumer Hot Buttons

State of the Economy

The Power of Brands: Manufacturer vs. Distributor

The three-day event has sessions covering a wide variety of topics. "We have found the Foodservice Planning Program studies and meetings to be insightful and well worth our time spent at the event," states Sandy Goldberg, vice president of business development at Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Conference details:

Foodservice Planning Program June Member Meeting

Theme: Power of Change

Dates: June 18-20, 2018

Location: Downtown Chicago

This meeting is only open to members of Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program. In addition to in-person events, membership to the Foodservice Planning Program includes custom studies and reports, newsletters and ongoing deliverables. For more information on the program, visit Technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: Bernadette Noone, (312) 506-3853, bnoone@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

