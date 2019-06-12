TechnoMile Achieves AWS Technology Partner Accreditation

MCLEAN, Va., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile - a leading US-headquartered industry specific business operations platform company, announced it is now an AWS Technology Partner within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). APN Technology Partners provide software solutions that are hosted and integrated within the AWS platform. APN Technology Partners include Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS, PaaS, Developer Tools, Management and Security Vendors.

"Team TechnoMile is very pleased that their progress over the last year has been recognized," said Ashish Khot, Chief Executive Officer at TechnoMile. "This achievement is a reflection of TechnoMile's dedication to our clients and our belief in utilizing the best in-class platforms and services, that which AWS provides. The cost savings and ease of management has provided TechnoMile with the ability to provide our products and services at a competitive price to our customers and to provide continuous innovation to our products. "

TechnoMile clients consistently benefit from working with a company that is a unique expert in best in class CRM systems, integrations, and AWS. By using AWS's offerings TechnoMile benefits include dynamic scaling of full application stacks into AWS and flexible development of customer specific systems to meet and drive customer requirements.

TechnoMile provides technology and business process consulting services, along with industry-specific offerings to drive adoption and efficiency. AWS has enabled TechnoMile to offer a more robust government contracting solution for federal data analytics as part of their GovCon Suite.

TechnoMile is a technology firm that provides industry-specific software. We provide cloud-based solutions that conduct portfolio management, campaign management, pipeline management, sales management, compliance management, operational management and governance. More at technomile.com .

