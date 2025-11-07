TechnoMile Unveils Next-Gen AI Platform and Agentic Innovations at Elevate25

The TechnoMile Platform and domain-trained AI agents deliver automation, tailored workflows, and real-time insights to help federal contractors streamline operations and accelerate growth.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, unveiled its latest product innovations at Elevate25, the company's annual customer conference. The event brought together TechnoMile clients, employees, partners, and industry thought leaders to explore how AI is reshaping federal sales and contract management.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the TechnoMile Platform, a highly secure, unified foundation that connects Growth, Portfolio Management, Contracts, Security, and Supply Chain teams across the full government contracting lifecycle. Unlike retrofitted solutions, the TechnoMile Platform has been re-architected from the ground up with AI at its core, enabling personalized experiences, intelligent workflows, and data-driven decision-making. The platform seamlessly integrates with a client's CRM and ERP, combining enterprise systems with TechnoMile's purpose-built solutions for federal contracting. With domain-trained AI agents that deliver real-time insights, automate complex tasks, and continuously adapt, the platform drives smarter operations and faster innovation. The TechnoMile Platform has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency, supporting contractors' compliance with stringent cybersecurity mandates while enhancing efficiency, visibility, and scalability to help organizations doing business with the government mitigate risk and accelerate growth.

"At TechnoMile, we're redefining how government contractors operate by embedding AI into the very fabric of their business," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. "With the launch of the TechnoMile Platform and our latest agentic innovations – all backed by FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency – we're delivering intelligent automation and decision support in a secure, compliant environment that empowers our clients to work smarter, move faster, and unlock new levels of growth and efficiency."

TechnoMile also showcased a variety of agentic-fueled product innovations that bring AI-enhanced workflows and decision support to industry-specific use cases. These solutions are available now or on the company's near-term roadmap for its Growth and Contracts Suites and include:

GovSearchAI: The GovSearchAI market and opportunity intelligence platform transforms federal business development with agentic AI that surfaces high-value leads, streamlines pipeline research, and delivers personalized opportunity insights. Growth teams gain a competitive edge by focusing on the strongest opportunities first, accelerating pipeline building, and winning more deals.

The GovSearchAI market and opportunity intelligence platform transforms federal business development with agentic AI that surfaces high-value leads, streamlines pipeline research, and delivers personalized opportunity insights. Growth teams gain a competitive edge by focusing on the strongest opportunities first, accelerating pipeline building, and winning more deals. Capture Copilot: Capture Copilot supercharges business development and captures by embedding domain-trained AI agents into an organization's Growth team that actively execute and assist with critical tasks across a proven, disciplined capture process. From conducting research and analyzing past performance, to drafting documents and updating opportunity records in the CRM, these agents reduce manual effort, streamline execution, and free professionals up to focus on strategy, solutioning, and relationship-building. The result: higher win rates, lower capture costs, and accelerated growth.

Capture Copilot supercharges business development and captures by embedding domain-trained AI agents into an organization's Growth team that actively execute and assist with critical tasks across a proven, disciplined capture process. From conducting research and analyzing past performance, to drafting documents and updating opportunity records in the CRM, these agents reduce manual effort, streamline execution, and free professionals up to focus on strategy, solutioning, and relationship-building. The result: higher win rates, lower capture costs, and accelerated growth. Transform Copilot for Pre-Award: With new pre-award capabilities, TechnoMile's Transform Copilot accelerates proposal development by extracting key business intelligence from solicitations and automating critical review, approval, and compliance workflows. With AI-powered summaries and conversational document querying, teams gain faster insight into requirements, enhance their pricing strategies and risk assessments, and accelerate the creation of more compliant, compelling proposals.

With new pre-award capabilities, TechnoMile's Transform Copilot accelerates proposal development by extracting key business intelligence from solicitations and automating critical review, approval, and compliance workflows. With AI-powered summaries and conversational document querying, teams gain faster insight into requirements, enhance their pricing strategies and risk assessments, and accelerate the creation of more compliant, compelling proposals. Mila: Mila is TechnoMile's new intelligent digital assistant that empowers Growth and Contracts teams with instant, conversational access to opportunity and contract insights. Trained to interact with users like a seasoned Business Development, Capture, or Contracts Manager, Mila streamlines document analysis and creation of proposal artifacts, executive briefs, and more – accelerating decision-making and boosting productivity across the federal contracting lifecycle.

Mila is TechnoMile's new intelligent digital assistant that empowers Growth and Contracts teams with instant, conversational access to opportunity and contract insights. Trained to interact with users like a seasoned Business Development, Capture, or Contracts Manager, Mila streamlines document analysis and creation of proposal artifacts, executive briefs, and more – accelerating decision-making and boosting productivity across the federal contracting lifecycle. AI Agents for Contracts: TechnoMile's latest domain-trained AI agents for Contracts automate key workflows, reduce manual effort, and enhance compliance. From auto-generating deliverable records and streamlining approvals, to ingesting structured delivery orders and producing executive summaries, these agents boost operational efficiency, improve visibility, and empower teams to manage contracts with greater speed, accuracy, and insight – driving smarter decisions and stronger performance across the contract lifecycle.

TechnoMile's latest domain-trained AI agents for Contracts automate key workflows, reduce manual effort, and enhance compliance. From auto-generating deliverable records and streamlining approvals, to ingesting structured delivery orders and producing executive summaries, these agents boost operational efficiency, improve visibility, and empower teams to manage contracts with greater speed, accuracy, and insight – driving smarter decisions and stronger performance across the contract lifecycle. Authoring & Negotiating Commercial Agreements: This solution extends TechnoMile's current capabilities to generate, negotiate, and digitally execute partner and buy-side agreements to any type of commercial agreement. It embeds Mila, TechnoMile's new digital assistant, to guide users through clause selection and evaluate language against company standards. By automating and employing AI assistance with key steps in the authoring and negotiation process, organizations can efficiently draft smart contracts using approved language, enforce playbooks consistently, and reduce risk while ensuring compliance with internal policies.

To learn more about the TechnoMile Platform and the company's latest AI-powered innovations, visit technomile.com or contact us to schedule a personalized demo.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

TechnoMile Media Contact:

Shayne Forsyth, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(832) 215-5692

SOURCE TechnoMile