Technosoft Rebrands Itself as Apexon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosoft, a leading digital technology and platforms company, announced that it has started operating under the new name Apexon, a new brand identity unveiled today.

After 25 years of bringing technology solutions to its clients, the company has rebooted itself toward a more robust digital future. The rebrand to Apexon(/aapex-on/) is a part of its strategy to hyper focus on improving clients' technology environment and digital experience by leveraging analytics, AI, and cloud. Apexon's 5000+ consultants are partnering with their clients to shape their development velocity, commerce and insight.

"Digital disruptors are shaping the next decade of business innovation," said Sean Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We enable #HumanFirstDigital. This means applying intelligent and experiential solutions to empower people. By partnering with us and using our capabilities in experience, analytics, AI, and cloud, our clients can propel growth and better navigate the constantly changing technology landscape."

Commenting on rebranding, he further added, "The word Apex refers to the highest or culminating point. As a client-first company, we aim to guide and help our clients reach their digital summit through our prowess in digital excellence and we want our brand name to reflect this belief. Apexon symbolizes the drive and excellence needed for business transformation."

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital technology services and platform solutions company that partners with clients to improve their digital experience and insight. With more than 25 years of experience, our 5000+ Apexers in more than 10 offices worldwide are helping companies enhance their digital experience with their customers.

We work in the areas of digital experience, analytics, AI and cloud to unlock the power of technology for our clients to empower humans with intelligent and experiential solutions. We enable #HumanFirstDigital.

