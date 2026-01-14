Technosylva Appoints Tony Callini as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Sustainable Growth

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva, the industry leader in advanced wildfire science and operational decision-support technology for utilities and fire agencies, today announced the appointment of Tony Callini as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Callini brings more than two decades of global financial leadership, capital markets experience, and strategic operational expertise, with a distinguished track record of helping technology and mission-driven companies scale profitably and sustainably.

Callini's background spans executive finance roles in both publicly traded and private-equity–backed organizations, where he led initiatives across financial strategy, operational efficiency, and M&A execution. His experience guiding companies through periods of rapid growth and market expansion—while building strong financial systems, discipline, and transparency—positions him to play a critical role as Technosylva continues to expand its presence as a global leader in wildfire modeling and climate-resilience technology.

"Larger and more destructive wildfires and other extreme weather events increase the complexity of demands on our customers. Technosylva is scaling rapidly to help them stay ahead of the risk," said Bryan Spear, Chief Executive Officer of Technosylva. "Tony brings exactly the kind of seasoned financial leadership that fuels sustainable, durable growth. His expertise in driving operational excellence, building high-performing teams, and executing thoughtful M&A will help us strengthen our leadership position and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Strengthening a Trusted Platform for Customers

For utilities, government agencies, and private organizations who rely on Technosylva's technology to support high-consequence operational decisions, the expanded executive team underscores the company's commitment to stability, responsibility, and long-term partnership. Callini's experience in building scalable financial and operational frameworks supports Technosylva's ongoing investments in innovation, reliability, and customer success—helping ensure that agencies and utility operators can depend on the company as a trusted, well-resourced partner in their critical risk areas.

"I'm excited to join a company whose mission is more essential than ever and am impressed by the unique market opportunity," said Tony Callini. "Technosylva's combination of cutting-edge science, proven impact, and customer-focused execution creates an extraordinary foundation for growth. I look forward to supporting our team as we scale to meet global demand and deepen our commitment to innovation and operational excellence."

Callini will oversee all aspects of Technosylva's financial strategy, planning, and operations, partnering closely with the executive team to support the company's global expansion and long-term strategic roadmap.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the global leader in wildfire science and technology, operationalizing wildfire science to provide actionable risk analysis and mitigation solutions. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA and León, Spain.

