Technosylva Boosts Innovation With Appointment of David Zipkin as Senior Vice President of Product

LA JOLLA, Calif. and LEON, Spain, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response solutions, today announced the appointment of David Zipkin as its new Senior Vice President of Product. In this new role, David will streamline Technosylva's product offerings and guide their development to provide the strongest benefit to our valued customers.

David joins Technosylva at a crucial time for wildfire and extreme weather risk management in the electric utility, government agency, and insurance industries, bringing over 20 years of experience in product management in cloud computing and "ClimateTech" domains. As a pioneering product manager, he played a key role in the early days of cloud computing at both Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS. During his 11-year tenure at AWS, David created and operated multiple innovative offerings, including AWS Marketplace, before transitioning to the team focused on decarbonizing Amazon's business operations to meet their ambitious pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"I am excited to welcome David to Technosylva as we align product vision and strategy with our short and long-term business," said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva. "David's expertise will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation and continue to deliver best-in-class products to the markets we serve. His unique blend of technical expertise, product innovation experience, and commitment to sustainability makes him an ideal fit for Technosylva's mission to reduce the impact of wildfire and extreme weather in an increasingly complex landscape."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Technosylva. For a quarter-century the company has developed essential tools for today's climate challenges, earning it a loyal customer base," said David. "I'm excited to apply my SaaS product management and sustainability experience to help accelerate Technosylva's mission."

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response software. Technosylva's market-leading solutions, enhanced by AI and machine learning capabilities, provide real-time and predictive insights into developing wildfire and extreme weather risks to support electric utility, insurance, and government agency customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.Technosylva.com

