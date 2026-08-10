Technosylva Fire Science Experts to Provide Bi-Weekly Wildfire Situational Awareness Briefings to Customers

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme weather conditions continue to escalate, Technosylva, the global leader in wildfire and extreme weather risk intelligence, is launching Intel Briefs, providing regular situational awareness briefings by its wildfire scientists, Fire Meteorologists, risk analytics specialists, and fire behavior analysts (FBANs) to its utility and fire agency customers.

These in-depth sessions focus on what's happening in the weeks ahead, and cover: overview of current conditions, significant upcoming weather dialogues, fuel moisture and drought assessments, fire behavior analyses, and after-action reviews of notable recent weather and wildfire events.

"In addition to the software tools that our customers rely on, Intel Briefs are an opportunity to share combined insights from our experts and between each other to support the critical work that our utility and fire agency customers are involved in," said David Schoenberg, Technosylva's COO.

The inaugural briefing will be held on Tuesday, August 11th from 1:00-1:30 ET, and Technosylva's utility and fire agency customers have received their invitations.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading global provider of wildfire and extreme weather risk intelligence solutions, providing decision-quality intelligence to leading fire agencies, electric utilities and insurers. By combining advanced fire science with AI and supercomputing, Technosylva's platform processes billions of simulations a day, enabling customers to anticipate impacts, mitigate risk, and coordinate operational responses to safeguard their communities and teams. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.Technosylva.com.

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SOURCE Technosylva