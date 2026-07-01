Technosylva Releases Next-generation Fire Danger Metrics Proven to Simplify Wildfire Situational Awareness and Decision Making

Clear, easy-to-interpret ratings help utilities plan highly localized responses to dangerous, dynamic conditions and protect communities nationwide

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva, the global leader in wildfire science and extreme weather risk intelligence, today launched the next generation of its Fire Potential Index (FPI) suite. The simple, easy-to-interpret metrics translate complex wildfire science into actionable fire-danger ratings enabling utilities to make surgical decisions, keep communities safe, and reduce unnecessary disruptions to customers. Technosylva created the original FPI six years ago, which quickly became the industry standard situational awareness metric.

The FPI suite provides both large and small organizations managing wildfire threats with a clear 1-to-5 scale (Very Low to Extreme), color-coded and dynamically updated multiple times per day based on changing localized fuels and weather conditions.

With FPI 2.0, utilities managing wildfire threats now have the latest in essential, validated insights to support faster, more confident decision-making around wildfire and operational safety beginning days in advance of potentially dangerous wildfire events. The FPI suite provides both large and small organizations managing wildfire threats with a clear 1-to-5 scale (Very Low to Extreme), color-coded and dynamically updated multiple times per day based on changing localized fuels and weather conditions.

Included in the expanded suite is the Technosylva Fire Potential Wind Index (FPWI), which identifies conditions conducive to wind-driven, catastrophic powerline fires. This suite also improves the shared common operating picture for situations where utilities are working together, ensuring that they are working from the same understanding of conditions leading up to an event.

Technosylva's FPI metrics distill complex weather patterns, wind dynamics, soil moisture, and decades of local fire history to inform critical decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, proprietary data sets, and high-performance computing infrastructure. They have been operationally and scientifically validated against hundreds of thousands of fires, providing users with the confidence they need to recognize high-consequence events, even in areas that have traditionally been considered lower risk.

"Utilities have access to tremendous amounts of data leading up to a potential event, but it's difficult to quickly condense it into trusted, decision-grade intelligence that identifies where and when asset-driven ignitions are most likely. That reliable insight is critical to operating the grid in a responsible manner that minimizes ignitions and keeps their communities safe," said Joaquin Ramirez, Technosylva's Founder and CTO. "Our validated, next-generation fire danger metrics combine decades of fire and weather science enhancements and an accessible user experience to simplify identifying the highest fire danger days so organizations can act before disaster strikes."

The decision-making metrics included in the FPI 2.0 suite work together to move utilities from broad, blunt warnings covering counties, or in some cases entire states, to the specific areas and assets where the conditions are likely to result in powerline and other catastrophic fires. This allows teams to be "surgical", targeting appropriate operational responses to the situation, which might include EPSS (Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings) and PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoffs) in the specific areas where they are likely to result in the greatest reduction in risk and consequences, while minimizing disruption to other customers.

The Science Behind Technosylva Wildfire Operations Platform

The Technosylva platform's science-driven models leverage hundreds of thousands of historical wildfire events, including powerline-caused fires, and analyze asset-specific risk and consequences and update four times per day. This localized context ensures that utilities aren't overreacting to normal seasonal risk or underestimating rare, extreme events likely to result in high-damage fires, particularly from powerlines. FPI and FPWI both factor location-specific variables and history, meaning that an "extreme" day in California doesn't mean the same thing in Texas or Mississippi.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading provider of comprehensive wildfire and extreme weather risk-intelligence solutions for utilities, government agencies, insurance, fire services, and other industries. Founded in 1997, Technosylva's AI-driven platform provides the data-driven confidence that helps large and small customers across the U.S., Canada and Europe to protect their communities in the most critical situations. For more information, visit at www.Technosylva.com or follow Technosylva on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Technosylva