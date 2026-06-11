Technosylva Launches Expanded Learning Platform for Utility and Fire Agency Customers Navigating Wildfire and Extreme Weather Challenges

Customers now have expanded portfolio of educational resources

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva, the global leader in wildfire and extreme weather science and technology, today announced Campus 2.0, its expanded learning platform. Designed to give customers access to a deep well of learning resources, Campus includes in-depth product information, science tutorials, and foundational materials about wildfire and extreme weather risk mitigation to support operations teams in electric utilities and fire agencies.

"Sharing our expertise is a core part of how we partner with our customers, making Campus integral to the Technosylva customer experience," said David Schoenberg, COO of Technosylva. "Campus supports our different users, ranging from utility risk managers and grid operators to fire agency dispatchers and agency executives who rely on Technosylva to support their customers and communities. It helps them build new skills and sharpen others."

Campus provides Technosylva customers with comprehensive product and science tutorials as well as a community of utility and agency professionals working through the same challenges. It also includes a library of wildfire and extreme weather resources covering basic through advanced topics in risk metrics and response strategies - all designed to support professionals at every experience level who use the Technosylva platform.

From onboarding new users to keeping seasoned operators sharp between active events, Campus streamlines learning and reduces the time it takes to work confidently with the platform. Easy to use and explore, the material is refreshed regularly with quarterly content updates, and offers resources specifically designed to uplevel and maintain teams' skills in wildfire and extreme weather risk management.

Technosylva's risk intelligence platform is used across many of the largest utilities and fire agencies in the United States and beyond. The most recent utility to deploy the system is Houston-based CenterPoint Energy, which joins Pacific Gas & Electric Company, San Diego Gas & Electric, CAL FIRE, Puget Sound Energy, Idaho Power and numerous others. Together, they're advancing their preparedness and responsiveness before, during and after wildfire and extreme weather events that can affect community safety and customer service.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading global provider of risk intelligence software with a portfolio of science and AI-powered solutions for modeling and managing wildfires and other extreme weather events. Proven in the most rigorous environments, Technosylva's suite enables utilities, government agencies, insurers, and others to anticipate impacts, mitigate risk, coordinate operational responses, and safeguard their communities with the most robust models and data in the field. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.Technosylva.com.

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SOURCE Technosylva