Technosylva Unveils Groundbreaking Utility Storm Preparedness and Restoration Capabilities on Expanded Extreme Weather Risk Intelligence Platform

Full suite of prediction and restoration resources addresses the spectrum of weather-related hazards

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva today announced the expansion of its Multi-Hazard Operations platform, which now gives utilities the comprehensive foresight needed to predict weather-related grid impacts and safely restore power faster.

Built on the weather and risk science underpinning Technosylva's industry-leading wildfire modeling, the platform delivers both predictive outage analytics as well as restoration operations. This enables electric utilities to anticipate, scope, and prepare for extreme weather events up to 5 days before they arrive, and manage the post-event restoration efforts. As part of its comprehensive grid-reliance initiative, Houston-based CenterPoint Energy has deployed the system, which was also announced today.

"Utilities have managed the impact of weather on their systems for decades, but the stakes and the scrutiny have changed," said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva. "Our utility customers don't just need to know a storm is coming — they need to know how hard it will hit, where, and what it will take to restore service. We've spent nearly 30 years refining and enhancing our models for extreme wildfire and weather conditions. Applying that same science to storms and outages helps utilities prepare with confidence, right-size their response, and keep the lights on for the customers and communities who depend on them."

Rather than simply tracking a storm, the expanded Technosylva platform accurately tells utilities what that storm is likely to do to their system: how many customer outages to expect, the likely causes of damage, and what crews and resources are needed to restore service within target windows. With this critical risk intelligence, utility teams can efficiently mobilize and pre-position the appropriate level of resources, and time mutual aid with a data-driven, quantified forecast rather than experience and instinct alone. They can also model and manage customer counts, damages, and estimated time to restoration (ETR) scenarios. This scientific approach enables them to both make better decisions and to track and improve those decisions over time for continuous improvement and stakeholder management.

Technosylva's storm-impact models have been trained on thousands of historical weather events and are delivering strong operational performance, with average prediction accuracy of 82% across storm types, including convective storms. For large-scale synoptic windstorm events, the models have demonstrated extremely high accuracy in predicting total outages, with multiple events achieving 99%.

Since the solution became available to utilities beyond CenterPoint Energy in April, multiple utilities have already reached agreements to adopt the solution. As more utilities and regions join the platform, the models will continue to learn from a broader and more diverse set of operational data, improving performance and delivering shared benefits across utilities.

Utilities are under growing pressure to demonstrate proactive storm response. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. customer experienced roughly 11 hours without power in 2024 — nearly double the annual average of the prior decade — with major weather events accounting for about 80 percent of those lost hours. As storms grow more frequent, more severe, and more geographically dispersed, utilities are navigating rising scrutiny over restoration times, a growing volume of storm-cost recovery filings, and in some cases, reliability penalties tied to performance metrics. The challenge is twofold: respond quickly enough to protect customers, and respond efficiently enough to keep costs and crews proportionate to the actual event.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response software. Technosylva's market-leading solutions, enhanced by AI and machine learning, provide real-time and predictive insights into developing wildfire and extreme weather risks to support electric utility, insurance, and government agency customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA; León, Spain; and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.Technosylva.com.

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SOURCE Technosylva