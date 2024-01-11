Technovation Announces 'The AI Forward Alliance' to Bridge the Gender-Based Digital Divide

Technovation boasts a robust roster of funders and partner organizations as part of its efforts to expedite innovation through the untapped potential of girls and young women. Network and community partners include UNICEF and Grameen Foundation , both of which will extend the initiative's global reach, powering the Alliance towards its long-term goal of seeing six million young women enter the technology workforce by 2030. In addition, Girl Geek X and the App Inventor Foundation have signed on to expand access to mentors and develop enhanced training materials for educators, respectively. Technovation is also proud to welcome Google and The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation as funding partners for The AI Forward Alliance, with a focus on improving upon the training and curriculum at the center of skills development.

"We are thrilled to build upon our fruitful relationship with these organizations through this groundbreaking collaboration, to elevate diverse, women AI innovators around the world," said Tara Chklovski, CEO of Technovation. "The time to act is now - we've gathered the research, data and anecdotes that effectively illustrate the positive impact young women can have in STEM fields. Together with the Alliance's key partners and supporters, we can make tangible strides towards the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , driving self-reliance and self-efficacy through technology for all women and girls."

While AI has become a point of contention and concern, the World Economic Forum acknowledges that it has great potential to benefit society, but this can only be achieved through the protection of children's privacy, safety and security and an accurate representation of population diversity. The AI Forward Alliance will be a driving force by fostering more diverse leaders and promoting innovation across high-risk areas posed by AI, including discrimination, stereotyping and exclusion.

"UNICEF is proud to join forces with The AI Forward Alliance to share lessons learned and evidence on what works to expand educational access to millions of girls and young women spanning 190 countries," said Robert Jenkins, Director of Education and Adolescent Development, Programme Group at UNICEF. "Together, we will continue to foster the development of girls' crucial critical thinking skills and empowered decision making that is sure to supercharge innovation and overall global wellbeing in the years to come."

"The Grameen Foundation is committed to investing in the power of women, particularly young women who will be the leaders of tomorrow," said Zubaida Bai, President and CEO of Grameen Foundation. "Grameen has a long history of equipping women with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, and we are delighted to join with The AI Forward Alliance to apply that experience to helping young women gain the income, agency and resilience they will need as the shapers of our future."

For more information on The AI Forward Alliance, please visit www.technovation.org/taifa/

About Technovation

Technovation is a global tech education nonprofit that empowers girls to become more confident leaders, creators and problem-solvers. Technovation offers engaging, student-centered learning programs in which girls ages 8-18 learn how to create AI and app-based technologies to solve real-world problems. Technovation is supported by Google, TE Connectivity, Shopify, ServiceNow, eBay, AT&T, Factset, Vian.AI, Best Buy, TEKsystems, SAP, Oracle, Spectris, Synopsys and Vodafoneand to reach girls in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit technovation.org.

SOURCE Technovation