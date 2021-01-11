TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechNovus Ltd, a UK-based artificial intelligence and virtual reality company, today announces an Artificial Intelligence-powered body measurement platform, Mezura AI 1 which lets customers instantly match their body measurements with desired clothing items as they browse fashion web sites, allowing perfectly fitting garments to be sent to them directly. The company also believes the measurement technology could serve the fitness and healthcare market.

Many fashion shoppers are deterred from buying online as it can be hard to get sizes right. Mezura AI addresses this issue by using the camera in mobile phones and cutting-edge AI technology to take detailed body measurements in seconds and match them with their desired clothing items using international measurement standards, allowing clothes that fit their body precisely to be delivered directly to them, without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own homes. TechNovus has also created a retail solution via a hardware Pod to allow retailers to offer customers the same accurate body measurements in shops providing a much more targeted and enjoyable shopping experience, while also reducing exchange and return rates.

Jamil El-Imad, CEO of TechNovus Ltd, commented: "We believe Mezura AI has the potential to transform the online and offline retail experiences, offering a quasi 'tailor service' that allows customers to get an exact fit for clothing within seconds of taking a photo. We also see applications for the health and fitness sectors – allowing gyms for example to scan measurements of members to track progress, or to swiftly assess BMIs for optimum health and fitness plans."

The Mezura AI App allows users to find the best fit in garments for their body size and shape. With a one-off easy set up and registration process, shoppers can use a mobile or tablet to obtain their body measurements instantly from one photo. Measurements can be saved, deleted and retaken at any time. Shoppers can find out their international sizes in an instant, by automatic location identification or by selecting the country they wish to shop in. Shoppers can also find out their best size in specific brands and for individual garments. To ensure privacy, all data remains on the shopper's device.

The company also has a Software as a Service (SaaS) and hardware offer for retailers. Mezura AI's Retail seamlessly provides the shopper's body measurements in seconds, in the store using AI-enabled technology deployed in two ways:

Stylish, 80cm high Pods standing independently around the store allow customers to take a photo of themselves and seconds afterwards, to send via Bluetooth, detailed measurement information via the app on their mobile device, telling them about the best sizes in that store. Using raspberry pi, normal camera and AI behind the scenes, the pods are inexpensive and easy to install and set up.

Pods can be linked to a TV Screen or Mirror. Screens can be digitally customised for bespoke branding and special features.

The measurements remain private, shared with shoppers via the Mezura AI App on their device. All WiFi and Internet connection interfaces are disabled on the Mezura AI Pod, completely preserving privacy. Updates to the AI and measurement modules will connect to the retailer's back office systems seamlessly. Retailers will use Mezura AI's SaaS platform, paying a monthly fee for licensing, installation, and technical support.

TechNovus is also offering ecommerce retailers a Mezura AI Plug-in which seamlessly integrates with the retailer's app and matches up with their garment database to suggest the best fit size for the customer, in the comfort of their own homes. The customer can also indicate whether they want tight, regular, or loose fitting for any garment and will receive a recommendation for the best size. Using the plug-in will both lower return rates and attract new online customers who will be able to confidently buy garments which will fit their body shape.

Mezura AI will be available as an app on all iOS and Android devices (tablets, mobiles, smart watches, and other wearable devices) for consumers or as an integrated module in retailers' applications or ecommerce websites, by mid 2021.

About TechNovus

TechNovus Ltd was founded in 2018 by Halla Juffali and Dr Jamil El-Imad, to develop and deploy innovative, disruptive and new-age digital solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, the internet of things and other emerging technology trends.

With the TechNovus Ideas Laboratory in Mayfair, London, TechNovus partners with experts around the globe who share their passion and commitment, working with world renowned scientists and engineers to deliver ground-breaking innovative solutions in science and technology, and to deliver ideas rapidly out of the lab and to the people for whom they are intended.

For more information, see https://ces.vporoom.com/TechNovus

1 UK patent pending: UK Patent Application No. 2100043.5.

