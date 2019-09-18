Techolution Ranks #138 on the 2019 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Inc. Magazine unveiled its annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranked Techolution, a global business technology consultancy , at #138 on the list. The Inc. 5000 focuses on ranking independent, US-based businesses and the companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over the span of three years. World renowned corporations such as LinkedIn, Dell, and Microsoft, to name a few, first received national recognition when they were selected as Inc. 5000 honorees.

Thinking Outside the Box

"We are incredibly excited to be featured as an Inc. 5000 company this year and to be amongst some of the most successful companies in America. All the credit belongs to the great team we have working at Techolution, who's steadfast dedication to developing and implementing transformative solutions for our global customers has truly fueled our early success," says Luv Tulsidas, Founder and CEO of Techolution. "Even in such a crowded market space as business technology consulting, we've been able to make our mark by pushing the boundaries of innovation and perpetually thinking 'outside the box'–a Techolution core value."

Being Persistent

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief, James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Being a Transformation Partner

Given the rapidly evolving business technology space, enterprises are eager to gain a competitive advantage over their peers, so many companies are leaving behind their legacy systems and the inefficiencies inherent within those systems to upgrade to a modernized business infrastructure. With a wide range of expertise in both the development and deployment of cutting edge business technologies, Techolution caters to the needs of customers who are seeking to activate their own digital transformation. Techolution guides organizations along their digital transformation journey by helping them implement managed services and solutions focused on Cloud Migration and Automation, IoT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and CX/UX optimizations.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The guest speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Techolution: Techolution is a U.S.-based, global business technology consultancy that specializes in building and implementing managed services and solutions for customers looking to digitally transform their business, whether they are at the beginning or further along their digital transformation journey. Our team of IT professionals possess significant expertise in the areas of Cloud Migration and Automation, Internet of Things, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and CX/UX optimization.

