TechPACT Launches Speaker Series Focused on Equity and Inclusion Within the Technology Field

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechPACT, an organization created to address inequality within the technology space and pledges to reduce the digital divide and pursue representative diversity across race, gender, age and more by the end of the decade is pleased to announce their Ignite speaker series.

Ignite

This inspirational and informative series was designed to ignite a spark within every individual to remain committed to the reduction of the digital divide. Events in the series feature one-to-one interviews and panel discussions around the opportunities and challenges faced throughout participant's careers and how they have continually worked to bridge the digital divide while staying accountable in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their communities.

Seth Carpien, Director of Digital Practice for Novant Health and one of the founding members of TechPACT, recognizes the importance of the conversations and how impactful they can be to participants and those watching the events. "We created the Ignite series to showcase real life stories of individuals who have overcome personal challenges and have managed to come out at the top of their field. These impactful stories not only inspire others, but also create motivation to always strive for excellence."

Events are held throughout the year and feature industry leaders and game changers in the technology field. "We want to use these powerful stories to spark a thousand conversations of action to ignite change for a better, more inclusive world," says Michael Smith, a founding member of TechPACT and CIO for The Estée Lauder Companies. He believes this series to be the inspiration needed for TechPACT members to take action on their commitment to the overall mission.

To join the events, learn more about the mission, and take the TechPACT pledge, visit the TechPACT website. Members of TechPACT will automatically be added to the event notifications.

