Techron® Named Best Fuel Additive in Autoweek's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

"For over 60 years, Autoweek readers have demonstrated great passion for all things automotive—from new cars to motorsports to the DIY projects in their garages. We know we have car culture's most knowledgeable readers, and we're thrilled to recognize the brands that help feed their enthusiasm," said Rory Carroll, publisher of Autoweek, in a press release revealing the winners.

According to the magazine, some of those who voted for Techron were longtime customers of the brand relating their personal experiences about the additive's effectiveness and others were automotive insiders who became "believers" after using Techron in their vehicles.

"Techron has been leading the way for decades in bringing to market superior, high-performance fuel additives for internal-combustion engines, and it's incredibly rewarding for the brand to be recognized by the readers of such an authoritative, highly-regarded publication like Autoweek as their top choice among a very competitive field," said Dave Schletewitz, Consumer Automotive Brand Manager North America with Chevron Products Company. "Chevron's commitment to research and development is unwavering, so when customers and enthusiasts buy a bottle of Techron, we know they're treating their engines with the absolute best. Thank you to Autoweek and its passionate readership for the honor."

With approximately 40 years of research, testing and development by some of the world's top scientists and engineers, used by automakers worldwide and recommended by mechanics in the know, the benefits of Techron bottled fuel additives have been well documented.

In addition to its core line of award-winning automotive additives, including Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner, Techron Fuel Injector Cleaner and Techron Diesel Fuel System Cleaner, Chevron Products Company recently launched two new, breakthrough formulas: Techron Marine, designed specifically for gasoline-powered boats operating in both fresh and salt water; and Techron Powersports & Small Engine, developed for motorcycles and powersports vehicles as well as outdoor power equipment. Both products are scientifically formulated to provide best-in-class cleaning power, corrosion protection - from the negative effects of E10 ethanol fuel - and up to 24-months' worth of fuel stability for vehicles and machines operating in the harshest operating environments.

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo®, Techron® and Havoline xpress lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

