TechSee and Comdata Announce Massive Enhancements to Point of Sale Service Performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the category leader in Intelligent Visual Assistance, and Comdata Inc., a world leader in payment innovation, have uncovered new data demonstrating huge operational enhancements to Comdata's service delivery for point of sale (POS) systems.

Average handle time (AHT) has been cut by 20 percent, customer satisfaction is up 20 points and escalations due to non-resolution of issues have been significantly reduced, as explained in this video testimonial.

Comdata is responsible for POS systems distributed across the US – many located at truck stops - and offers round-the-clock support services to its merchants to streamline transactions, aid regulatory compliance and reduce fraud. Given Comdata's complex hardware and software, and the varying degrees of technical aptitude among site managers and cashiers, remotely troubleshooting system issues was traditionally lacking in efficiency.

To deliver faster, more consistent service, Comdata turned to TechSee's Visual Assistance solution. The technology enables a merchant to initiate a live video stream with a simple screen tap and use their smartphone camera to show an agent exactly what they see. This enables the agent to isolate the issue more quickly and accurately and use Augmented Reality tools to provide precise step-by-step on-screen guidance.

"When a point of sale device at a truck stop goes down, customers want that system back online quickly, and they don't want to keep truckers waiting," said Pat O'Donnell, EVP/General Manager Merchant Teams at Comdata. "We immediately saw that Visual Assistance would give us the ability to isolate issues faster and more accurately."

The deployment of TechSee's Visual Assistance solution took less than 1 month. Service associates rapidly embraced the easy-to-use technology, which has become a powerful tool that allows them to achieve tangible results.

"We knew Visual Assistance could help Comdata reduce the amount of time it took merchants with POS challenges to get their systems back up and running," said John Johnson, VP Channel Sales-North America at TechSee. "When agents can see exactly what is wrong, they are far better equipped to help fix the issue. Comdata has empowered its service associates to deliver better and faster POS support, merchants are more satisfied, and truck drivers can be better assured of meeting their deadlines."

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com.

About TechSee:

TechSee is global leader in Visual Assistance technologies, revolutionizing the customer service domain with the first intelligent visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision and Augmented Reality. TechSee empowers teams across the globe to execute visual, interactive remote diagnoses and resolutions of issues. The company is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, Artificial Intelligence and big data. TechSee is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and Madrid.

Contact:

Liad Churchill

VP Marketing TechSee

Churchill@techsee.me

SOURCE TechSee

Related Links

http://www.techsee.me/

