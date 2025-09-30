TechSee and SOFTEL Communications Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Visual Agentic AI Capabilities Across Enterprise Contact Centers

Collaboration to accelerate AI-powered service automation, reduce operational costs, and enhance CX through integrated visual solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual Agentic AI, today announced a strategic partnership with SOFTEL Communications, a leading provider of enterprise contact center solutions and CX integration services. This collaboration combines TechSee's breakthrough AI-powered visual automation platform with SOFTEL's in-depth expertise in omnichannel architecture and contact center modernization, delivering scalable, intelligent service experiences across various industries.

Together, TechSee and SOFTEL will enable enterprise contact centers to elevate both customer and agent experiences through real-time visual engagement, automation, and guided support. The partnership supports organizations seeking to reduce average handle time (AHT), boost first-contact resolution (FCR), and eliminate friction from complex service journeys.

"SOFTEL has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to some of the world's most advanced contact centers," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "Our shared vision is clear: help enterprises scale smarter service with AI that sees, understands, and resolves. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of visual service automation across key verticals."

"For years, contact centers invested in automating repetitive, transactional tasks," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "With SOFTEL, we're adding vision to the equation, transforming the way enterprises handle complex issues that drive most of their costs, turning every service moment into an opportunity to build loyalty."

As part of the collaboration, SOFTEL will offer TechSee's Sophie AI platform to its enterprise clients, enabling a full range of visual capabilities, including live remote support, AI-driven diagnostics, AR guidance, and self-service flows that integrate directly with leading CCaaS and CRM platforms. Whether customers are setting up or troubleshooting a device, or escalating an issue, Sophie AI ensures every interaction is more efficient, personalized, and visual.

"With TechSee, we're bringing next-level innovation to our clients," said Michael Leibowitz, COO of SOFTEL Communications. "Visual Agentic AI represents the future of service, and together, we'll help our clients deliver smarter, faster, and more human-centric support experiences at scale."

This partnership reflects TechSee's expanding partner ecosystem, focused on delivering embedded AI automation across self-service, assisted service, and field support environments.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leader in Visual Agentic AI, empowering enterprises to transform customer and field service with the power of vision. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, TechSee's Sophie AI platform delivers AI-powered guidance, diagnostics, and automation at scale, eliminating friction, increasing satisfaction, and unlocking significant operational savings.

About SOFTEL Communication

SOFTEL Communications is a global technology company redefining the future of customer experience. Recognized for its expertise in omnichannel integration and contact center innovation, SOFTEL enables enterprises to modernize service operations through secure, scalable, and transformative solutions. With leading-edge tools, platforms, and enterprise-grade deployments, SOFTEL is setting new industry benchmarks and equipping clients to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

SOURCE TechSee; SOFTEL Communications