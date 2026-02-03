TechSee Appoints Matt McKernan as SVP of Sales, North America, to Scale Enterprise Adoption of Visual AI

The appointment reinforces TechSee's momentum as enterprises adopt Visual AI to resolve complex, high-cost service interactions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the pioneer in Visual AI for customer service, today announced the appointment of Matt McKernan as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. McKernan joins TechSee as demand accelerates for its visual AI platform, helping enterprises resolve the most complex, high-cost service interactions across contact centers, field service, and self-service.

McKernan brings more than 25 years of go-to-market and enterprise sales leadership across customer experience, CCaaS, and SaaS platforms. Most recently, he served as SVP of Sales for the Americas at Content Guru, where he led the company's GTM expansion with strong sales execution and a growing partner ecosystem, resulting in record bookings. Prior to Content Guru, McKernan held senior leadership roles at Verint, MessageGears, and NICE inContact, where the business grew from $180M to $1B in ARR during that period. Across his career, he has contributed to multiple successful exits and record-setting growth by aligning GTM strategy with customer value, retention, and long-term outcomes.

"Matt has built and scaled sales organizations in markets where complexity is the norm," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "He understands how large enterprises evaluate and adopt AI when trust, outcomes, and operational impact matter more than hype. As organizations look to move beyond AI experimentation and into production, Matt's experience and leadership will be critical to scaling our presence in North America."

TechSee's appointment of McKernan comes amid increasing momentum with leading telecom providers, smart home companies, and home builders in the U.S., where visual AI is becoming a critical layer in delivering reliable, differentiated home experiences. The company has also expanded its presence in the CCaaS ecosystem through partnerships with industry leaders including NICE and Genesys.

"I've spent my career helping enterprises adopt customer experience technology that actually delivers measurable results," said McKernan. "What stands out about TechSee is its ability to address the hardest service problems, the ones that drive cost, frustration, and churn. Visual AI fundamentally changes how these issues are handled, and I'm excited to help scale this impact with customers across North America."

Earlier this year, TechSee introduced enhanced Visual AI capabilities within Sophie Live, embedding visual agentic AI directly into live service workflows, while the company's ongoing implementations continue to receive market recognition. Most recently, TechSee's work with Google and NICE North America was recognized with multiple Stevie Awards , highlighting the company's impact on complex service automation.

