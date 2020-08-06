TechSee becomes Pega® ISV Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in Visual Customer Assistance powered by AI and Augmented Reality, today announced that it has joined the Pega Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program. The Pega ISV Partner Program extends clients' Pega investments with readily available, out-of-the-box solutions to further accelerate their time to market.

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Its AI-powered software helps the world's leading organizations optimize customer interactions on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. As a Pega ISV, TechSee integrates Computer Vision AI-based Visual Assistance with the Pega Infinity™ software suite to help drive digital transformation in customer engagement.

With TechSee's patented technology, a client receives a link to initiate a live video stream with a remote expert and uses their mobile camera to show exactly what they see. The expert identifies the nature and source of the issue and annotates the images with Augmented Reality, showing the customer how to resolve it.

TechSee also utilizes leading-edge Computer Vision AI to provide real-time visual decision support for technicians and customer service representatives, enabling them to provide faster, more effective guidance.

"Pega's industry-leading, low-code cloud platform is a natural home for TechSee's best-in-class Visual Assistance solution and I am very excited about the opportunities for collaboration and growth offered by this partnership," said Steve Egan, VP, Global Alliances for TechSee. "Our products are firmly embedded in the operational infrastructures of global groups in Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Insurance and Utilities and I'm looking forward to seeing more world-class enterprises leveraging our technology to achieve competitive edge in the customer engagement space."

"As a valued member of our ISV partner ecosystem, TechSee will provide clients with a new integration that helps improve operational and customer experience metrics, further enhancing the potential of their Pega solutions," said Rupen Shah, VP, ISV Alliances & Strategy, Pegasystems. "Clients can now resolve issues more quickly and easily with TechSee's innovative, Augmented Reality experience solution to take them further on their digital transformation journeys."

For more information, please contact:

Steven Egan, VP Global Alliances

[email protected]

+1 (919) 889-9779

About TechSee: TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain by providing the first intelligent visual engagement solution powered by Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality. TechSee empowers enterprises across the globe to deliver a better customer experience and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Big Data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me.

