TechSee Launches Value Meter, Giving Enterprises a Real-Time View of AI Business Impact

New strategic analytics command center turns operational data from across contact center, field service, and self-service into a live, executive-ready view of business impact

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the leader in Visual AI for customer service, today announced the launch of Value Meter, a strategic analytics dashboard that turns raw service operations data into a real-time, executive-ready view of business impact. Value Meter addresses one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI today: organizations are investing heavily in AI but cannot attribute investment to economic impact.

83% of organizations do not track investment versus benefit for their AI tools, while 42% of companies have scrapped most of their AI initiatives for lack of returns. Most organizations still measure AI adoption instead of AI outcomes - and this gap leads to underperforming AI investments. Dashboards report users, sessions, and licenses, but executives need to understand business impact: fewer truck rolls, faster resolution, lower costs, higher customer satisfaction, and stronger retention.

Value Meter closes that gap. It aggregates impact across TechSee's full product footprint, including Sophie Live, Sophie Assist and Connectivity Guru, into one account-level view, and it measures the outcomes that matter to the business rather than activity counts. Every metric tells a four-layer story: the absolute value, the trend versus the previous period, a benchmark against industry peers, and the potential still on the table if the account reached top-quartile efficiency. That final layer reframes the conversation from what a customer has saved to what they could still capture.



"TechSee was built on a simple belief: you can't fix what you can't see," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "We first applied that principle to customer service by making issues inside the home visible. With Value Meter, we're applying the same idea to AI itself. For the first time, organizations can see, in real time, the business impact their AI investments are creating. This is crucial for organizations looking to accelerate their AI investments where they matter most."

The outcomes Value Meter surfaces are drawn from results TechSee already delivers in the field, including self-service and self-install containment of 80 to 90% across telecom deployments, first-dispatch failure rates falling from 25 to 40% into the single digits, and truck-roll reductions of up to 75%. These results are no longer assembled by hand for a periodic review, but they are visible on demand, to every stakeholder from contact center manager to CXO.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. For more information, visit: www.techsee.com.

SOURCE TechSee