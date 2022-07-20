TechSee Launches 'Visual Intelligence Platform', providing an off-the-shelf solution for companies to build and automate their own customized computer vision AI models

The new platform allows every business to quickly and easily recognize the exponential, practical impact of computer vision for service organizations

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the market leader in Computer Vision solutions for customer service, today announced the launch of their Visual Intelligence (VI) Platform, a groundbreaking tool to empower teams and customers to customize their computer vision automation applications directly.

While companies are increasingly embracing AI to improve the quality and efficiency of virtual interactions with customers and agents, this new approach provides them with access to technology to automate and scale while also increasing the quality of service. This is done through computer vision AI that identifies specific models, parts and statuses, diagnoses issues and provides automated AR guidance to full resolution. TechSee's proprietary next generation Visual Intelligence Platform leverages your team's human experience and understanding, at an enterprise level, delivering actionable directions to end-users, technicians, and agents. This platform removes the common barriers to adopting best-in-class computer vision technologies, as organizations can train their own customized computer vision models through the VI Studio and deploy practical automation using these models across TechSee's suite of visual service products. Furthermore, businesses can now build their own applications powered by VI's customized computer vision insights using real-time APIs.

In today's economic climate, service leaders are pressured to reduce costs while meeting the increasing demand for improved customer service experiences. In a recent survey of over one thousand US customers, the State of the Service Industry report, found that 63% of customers say that adding a visual component to the service experience makes them feel better understood, and 48% more customers would prefer to receive visual instructions over verbal. Not only are customers willing to try innovative service delivery, but the survey found that customers believe that AI is the answer, with 73% of respondents saying that self-service AI would improve the experience to diagnose an issue, and 56% were confident that visual AI could help agents provide better service. Computer vision AI has the potential to close a substantial gap in self-service, as only 11% of respondents reported that chatbots were able to solve their issues without escalating to a human.

This is a paradigm shift for the AI industry, since customized computer vision AI models are typically costly and slow to deploy. Traditionally, enterprises either start with generic computer vision databases, or invest substantial time, overhead and expertise in developing their own computer vision capabilities and infrastructure. The new VI Platform radically simplifies the process with VI Studio, a revolutionary no-code computer vision model builder that allows teams to easily train highly accurate computer vision models using photos and videos taken from ordinary smartphones. SaaS-based insights are embedded into TechSee's service platform, and accessible for use in third party applications with only an API integration.

Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee, said: "The launch of the Visual Intelligence Platform is a game-changer that will ultimately democratize the use of Computer Vision AI among customer-centric organizations." On the simplicity of the new platform, he added: "No data scientists, AI specialists or special hardware is required for customer service teams to embrace the latest technologies that will radically improve their interaction with customers, and field service technicians to improve efficiency and reliability."

