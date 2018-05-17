TechSee Named a 2018 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

TechSee's patent pending technology combines deep learning image recognition and augmented reality to help enterprises deliver a fundamentally new way of providing technical support to their customers in the smart home era. TechSee's technology has effectively created a holistic solution that enables companies to maximize their time and resources, while enhancing customer experience.

TechSee's scalable cognitive platform becomes smarter with every customer support interaction. It crowdsources expertise and builds the world's largest repository of visual technical issues. The result is an AI-based platform that over time, provides smart decision support tools for agents and visual self service solutions for consumers powered by a 'virtual technician' for onboarding, operational guidance or troubleshooting.

TechSee's platform is widely implemented in contact centers of the leading CSP and consumer electronics companies, such as Vodafone, Orange, Liberty Global, Samsung and Altice, and demonstrates proven ROI and KPI improvements.

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner. We believe it is for our efforts in transforming the way consumers receive technical support - making it a high quality, effective and pleasant customer experience, while at the same time significantly reducing service cost and labor intensity for our clients," says Eitan Cohen, TechSee CEO.

TechSee revolutionizes the customer support domain by providing the first intelligent visual support solution powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality. TechSee empowers support teams across the globe to deliver a better customer experience and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans in call centers and customer care with years of experience in mobile technologies, computer vision, machine learning and big data. The company headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and Madrid.

