TechSee partners with TELUS International, adding Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to TELUS International's technology stack

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee today announced a technology partnership with TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands. This partnership will bring TechSee's suite of AI-powered service automation and visual engagement products to TELUS International's customer portfolio.

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with TELUS International," said Jason Snyder, Director of Alliances at TechSee. "By combining the power of TechSee's visual AI and AR with TELUS International's passion to revolutionize customer expertise, we will be able to jointly deliver on the future of visual customer engagements."

Through TechSee's Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality, customer experience teams can rapidly identify issues and guide their customers and technicians to successfully solve issues. This reduces customer effort and cuts operational costs by utilizing interactive remote assistance right from the agent console, eliminating the need for simple fix onsite visits. Organizations going through digital transformation will be able to deliver visual CX without the need for additional applications or downloads to the end user, reducing operation costs and enhancing the overall CX.

"We're excited to partner with TechSee and offer our clients a new way to engage with and support their customers," said Kevin Taylor, Senior Director of Product Management and Architecture, TELUS International. "With increasing demand for improved and personalized customer experiences, brands must continue to adapt their customer experience with new technologies and tools that align with ever-changing customer priorities. In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, TechSee's technology will help drive innovation and profitability for our clients, while helping them to deliver the best possible customer experiences."

