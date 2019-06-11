TechSee Releases Results of Study on Visual Assistance's Impact on Customer Service KPIs

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in Visual Customer Assistance powered by AI and augmented reality, today released the results of an extensive data analysis it conducted to explore the impact of its technology on contact center and customer service KPIs.

The report, which analyzed data from more than 70 clients, 220 contact centers and help desks and 30,000 agents, found that companies reduced truck rolls/technician dispatches by an average of 19% and cut product returns by an average of 17%.

The report examined data across various stages of Visual Assistance implementation - from initial pilot to full production - and compared it with data collected from control groups. Industries studied included telecom, consumer electronics, utilities, insurance and medical technology.

"For years, organizations have struggled with finding the right balance between KPIs; however, focusing on one KPI often came at the expense of another," said Amir Yoffe, TechSee's co-founder and COO. "Visual Assistance is a transformative technology that enhances customer service KPIs across the board. These double-digit improvements are a real game changer for contact centers."

The study results indicate that Visual Assistance technology can serve as a competitive differentiator, delivering faster service, reduced escalations, and improved outcomes. This has been demonstrated by dramatic improvements across customer experience metrics: enhanced NPS (average increase of 40% and 25 points), higher Customer Effort Score (CES), and better Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT).

The study also shows dramatic improvements to contact center efficiency KPIs, including first contact resolution (FCR) rates increased by an average of 22%, average handle time (AHT) lowered by 12%, and fewer instances of call escalation. The results also indicate that Visual Assistance boosts agent engagement and satisfaction (ESAT) by empowering them with the tools to interact visually with their customers.

Visual Assistance uses screen-based technology that allows agents to see the customer's physical environment via their smartphone camera or by sharing their smart phone screen. Using augmented reality annotations, agents provide visual guidance, helping customers by showing them the exact steps they need to take.

The technology works across a wide range of use cases, from the unboxing, setting up and troubleshooting of devices to onboarding and billing issues, across a variety of industries. For contact centers and consumers alike, the technology streamlines the customer service process, enabling fast, effective problem diagnosis and resolution.

For more details about these findings, including charts tracking KPI improvements over time, as well as case studies highlighting how specific clients have improved their KPIs with Visual Assistance, click here to read the full report.

About TechSee:

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain by providing the first intelligent visual engagement solution powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality. TechSee empowers enterprises across the globe to deliver a better customer experience and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, computer vision, machine learning and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in Boston and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

