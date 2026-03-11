TechSee Showcases End-to-End Visual Home Experience Solution at Enterprise Connect 2026

Whole-Home Connectivity Assurance Recognized as a Finalist in Three Enterprise Connect Innovation Categories

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual AI for customer service, is showcasing its End-to-End Visual Home Experience solution at Enterprise Connect 2026, following its launch last week at Mobile World Congress. The company's Connectivity Guru solution was recognized as part of the Enterprise Connect Innovation Awards program, earning finalist status in Best Innovation for Customer Experience, Most Innovative Use of AI, and Best Innovation for AV/Video.

The End-to-End Visual Home Experience solution extends Visual AI across sales, onboarding, ongoing support, and renewal. At Enterprise Connect, TechSee is showcasing how supporting the full customer lifecycle enables organizations across telecom, smart home, consumer electronics, and home builders to resolve complex, real-world service scenarios that have historically been a blind spot in customer experience, impacting customer satisfaction, retention, and revenue growth.

Connectivity Guru, a core component of the platform and a finalist across multiple award categories, delivers real-time visual and spatial AI diagnostics of in-home network conditions. It maps Wi-Fi performance across rooms, identifies interference and device placement issues, and guides verified resolution. By combining spatial intelligence with AI-driven guidance, the solution increases digital containment while equipping service teams to manage high-impact service complexity more effectively.

"Enterprise service environments are increasingly defined by complexity," said Elizabeth Tobey, SVP Marketing at TechSee. "Being named a finalist across multiple Enterprise Connect innovation categories reinforces the industry's shift toward visual AI as a necessary modality in AI-driven service. Voice and text AI have transformed high-volume, low-complexity interactions, but many of the most costly and frustrating cases occur in the physical world. Visual AI enables organizations to resolve those high-impact issues with clarity, speed, and confidence and adds invaluable data with a visual intelligence layer to make their entire CX operations smarter and more efficient."

The showcase follows recent Stevie Awards recognition for TechSee's partnership with Google, underscoring the measurable impact of Visual AI in improving service outcomes and customer confidence in complex home connectivity environments.

TechSee is demonstrating the End-to-End Visual Home Experience solution at Enterprise Connect 2026, Booth 1015.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. Because when you harness vision, you see the solution. For more information visit: TechSee.com.

SOURCE TechSee