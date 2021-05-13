TechSee Taps Chief Digital Officer from Switzerland's Largest Telecom for Board Seat

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of recently announced commercial partnerships with Verizon, Lennar, Salesforce and Vuzix, TechSee , the category leader in intelligent visual assistance, today announced the addition of Urs Reinhard to its advisory board. Reinhard, currently the Chief Digital and Customer Officer at UPC, Switzerland's largest cable provider, will bring his extensive expertise in digital transformation to TechSee as it continues to bring the most advanced computer vision artificial intelligence to market.

TechSee has grown exponentially since its founding in 2015 by rapidly reducing customer friction points for enterprises by improving the customer experience (CX). The solution has proven to be effective across numerous industries as it enables customers and technicians to resolve technical issues by themselves in real time. This type of interaction has been crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented in-person visits for technical support.

"When I first saw a demo of TechSee, I really was struck by its power but also by its simplicity for the user," Reinhard said. "Bringing smart eyes to enterprise self-service delivers an unparalleled service experience, one that ultimately leads to happier customers, better loyalty, improved retention, and reduced costs for the business. UPC has drastically reduced technician truck rolls, which not only offers financial savings but is also all the more important during a pandemic, when physically entering a customer's home is just not possible."

TechSee's computer vision AI has largely dominated the consumer electronics, manufacturing, insurance, property management, and automotive spaces due to its efficiency; technicians can simply point their smartphone or tablet at a device and let a remote expert walk them through a repair. Alternatively, technicians and consumers can use TechSee's powerful self-service capabilities, which utilize computer vision AI to automatically identify makes, models, parts, components, ports, cables, buttons, lights, and wiring. The AI can then intelligently spot issues and make suggestions for a successful resolution.

"What we're seeing is that once enterprises begin using TechSee technology, they can't imagine a world without it," said Eitan Cohen, TechSee CEO. "Customers expect a consistent experience when it comes to self-service, and it's clear that the next evolution in the enterprise AI roadmap is 'multi-sense' virtual assistants that can see, read, hear and interact with the customers."

Verizon and Vodafone , among other international enterprises, have both integrated TechSee's solutions into their current CX stack.

TechSee also offers customized solutions for insurance, manufacturing, retail, utilities, and consumer electronics verticals. For more information, visit techsee.me.

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the ﬁrst visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artiﬁcial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with oﬃces in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me .

