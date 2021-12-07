TechSmith Releases New Snagit 2022

OKEMOS, MI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSmith Corporation , the market leader in screen capture and video editing tools today released Snagit 2022, which offers features to meet the expanding need for communicating across distributed teams.

Snagit 2022 offers improved Picture-In-Picture recording to maintain human connections in remote environments, and the ability to store captures in the Snagit library to a variety of cloud options to access across multiple devices.

The new version also makes it easier to use Snagit across different devices and operating systems with improved Mac and Windows feature uniformity, and cross platform project files.

Snagit 2022 features:

Picture-In-Picture recording

Capture screens and webcams at the same time, along with audio. The size and position of the webcam window can be moved around the screen, displayed, or hidden during recording.

Cloud library

Snagit 2022 users can now store capture libraries to several cloud services, making it easy to access from multiple devices. Cloud services supported include Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Box.

Cross-platform file format and feature uniformity

The new .snagx file format replaces .snag (Windows) and .snagproj (Mac) formats and is cross-platform compatible, allowing teams to open, edit, and share files easily. Annotation tools now have uniformity across both platforms.

Pricing:

TechSmith Snagit 2022 is $62.99 USD, which includes one year of Maintenance. Maintenance provides access to a free upgrade to the next version, premium support, and access to product certification. Enterprise pricing available. Learn more: https://www.techsmith.com/screen-capture.html

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture software is perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication.

Press contact:

TechSmith Corporation

Rachael Parker

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TechSmith