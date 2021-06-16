TechSoup Global Network Convenes Civil Society Leaders for Virtual World Leadership Summit

"Engage Communities. Create Resilience." will feature discussions on critical issues, including COVID-19's impact on nonprofits, building resilient civil society organizations, and meeting capacity challenges for NGOs around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSoup, the leading nonprofit network facilitating distribution of technology solutions to civil society organizations globally, will convene more than 500 civil society leaders from 50 countries virtually for the biennial TechSoup Global Network (TSGN) Summit. Centered around the theme "Engage Communities. Create Resilience," the gathering will take place June 16-30 across every time zone and will showcase the voices of capacity builders, philanthropists, corporate partners, NGOs and team members of TechSoup's more than 60 global network partners.

"After a year unlike any before, we are gathering the world's largest network of nonprofits and civil society organizations to celebrate our successes, learn from our challenges and recommit to building resilient and effective civil society organizations in communities around the world," said Ken Tsunoda, vice president of Development and Network at TechSoup.

This year's conference, the eighth since the TechSoup Global Network was founded in 2005, will examine the state of global civil society and the Network's role in ensuring that nonprofits everywhere are equipped with the tools, services, and other resources needed to operate effectively in today's increasingly digital world. The summit will feature 63 sessions including:

Engage Community. Create Resilience. Get Networked!: A compelling discussion featuring leaders who are navigating capacity challenges on behalf of local, community-based civil society organizations and actors and the philanthropic resources their missions require.

A compelling discussion featuring leaders who are navigating capacity challenges on behalf of local, community-based civil society organizations and actors and the philanthropic resources their missions require. Network Stories: Responding to COVID: Frontline accounts of how NGOs navigated the pandemic while continuing to meet organization missions and serve their communities.

Frontline accounts of how NGOs navigated the pandemic while continuing to meet organization missions and serve their communities. Global Data Handling and Digital Readiness: Results from a comprehensive study conducted by TechSoup in 2020 among over 11,000 nonprofit IT decision makers.

Results from a comprehensive study conducted by TechSoup in 2020 among over 11,000 nonprofit IT decision makers. Democracy and Civil Society: An open forum featuring foundation and corporate leaders, TSGN partners, NGOs, and experts on democracy to explore what we can all do to engage our communities and create resilience.

This year's Summit is made possible through generous support from Summit Champion Microsoft and Summit Partner VMware. Global Network Partner Sponsors include Haus des Stiftens, SOCIALware, Charity Digital, Connecting Up, and Les Ateliers du Bocage. Sponsors include Adobe and the Cloud Signature Consortium and supporters include Cisco, Dell Technologies, OnBoard and DocuSign.

To join the conversation on social media, follow TechSoup on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook and use the hashtag #TSGNsummit.

About the TechSoup Global Network

The TechSoup Global Network brings together 60+ organizations on six continents that collaborate to support more than 1.2 million NGOs in meeting the world's most pressing needs. The partners, operating in 39 languages, are all united by a dedication to create social impact through access to technology. Together, TechSoup Global Network partners bring impact at scale.

About TechSoup

For more than 30 years, TechSoup has provided the transformative technology solutions, the digital platforms, and the in-person experiences that enable people to work together toward a more equitable world. Through its Global Network, TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 825 corporations and foundations to provide technology donations to NGOs everywhere. TechSoup's data and validation services enable companies, foundations, and governments to connect their philanthropic resources with vetted NGOs around the world. TechSoup has reached than 1.2 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $15 billion. https://www.techsoup.org/

Media Contacts

TechSoup Media Relations

[email protected]

415-577-8673

SOURCE TechSoup Global

Related Links

http://www.techsoupglobal.com

