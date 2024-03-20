TECHspace: Provider of Innovative Solutions for Controlled Environments

A new WBE has formed in Greater Philadelphia's Cellicon Valley.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 20, 2024 -- TECHspace is a national clean room, dry room and cold room company providing compliant controlled environments for all market sectors and industries.

With a focus on operational readiness, TECHspace is known for its nimble and flexible approach to projects, ensuring timely delivery and seamless integration every step of the way. As a national WBE, TECHspace prides itself on delivering field-tested solutions that are transparent and collaborative, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.

First WBE controlled environment company with headquarters in Greater Philadelphia - "Cellicon Valley"

Jennifer G. Biro, CEO & Owner of TECHspace, states, "Creating TECHspace has been a fantastic journey. It is exciting to utilize my experience and knowledge from over 20 years in the technical construction industry, along with my passion and energy, to ensure a client-focused solution. Creating a team that shares in the holistic vision is exactly what the marketplace needed. A nimble and flexible partner. Our proactive involvement of leadership in every operational aspect of each project ensures that we maintain a high-level of quality and accountability throughout the project lifecycle.

Biro said, "Opening a headquarters near so many pharmaceutical, cell and gene therapy and healthcare companies in Greater Philadelphia was an easy choice for TECHspace. Our second office in Houston, TX shows our focused vigor and what the marketplace called for using our abilities to provide a real difference for all stakeholders nationally. Being the first WBE to accomplish this, is quite exciting."

The TECHspace team brings together a rare combination of extensive experience in general construction and specialized knowledge in clean room, dry room and cold room technologies. This unique blend of expertise enables us to approach projects with a holistic perspective, incorporating best practices from across the construction industry while applying the precision and detail required in controlled environment construction.

TECHspace is committed to guiding clients through the best choices for their projects. Taking a holistic approach to execution, providing a project-specific plan to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety throughout the project matters. Maintaining budget and schedule are of utmost importance.

Providing a complete menu of clean room, dry room and cold room products, services, and solutions that are bespoke for the individualized projects' budgets and end applications were paramount to the creation of TECHspace. Biro also stated, "Client-centric is how every project will be delivered with compliance and operational readiness. Endless options from hybrid construction methodologies to product choices, clients should have access to the best experience possible. Being the first WBE to offer these services, solutions and products is very exciting."

About TECHspace:

TECHspace is a national clean room, dry room and cold room company providing compliant controlled environments for all market sectors and industries. TECHspace offers a full range of services and solutions to meet the stringent requirements of environmentally controlled spaces. This includes clean rooms, dry rooms and cold rooms – any level of compliance or requirements.

TECHspace starts with early engagement to facilitate best design practices and product choices into preconstruction. From there, a comprehensive execution plan for installation, commissioning and validation, turnover, and start-up. A collaborative plan is coordinated and cohesively planned with all stakeholders. We begin with the end in mind.

TECHspace offers a range of services to meet the needs of any specialty construction project. From clean rooms to dry rooms to cold rooms – any level of compliance required – we have the expertise to get the job done right. Our US-based team provides solutions that are fast-tracked and budget conscious with a client-centric approach and bespoke execution plan to ensure quality and safety throughout.

For more information: https://www.techspaceus.com

