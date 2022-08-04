Techstars Adds Woman of Color Co-founded Technology Based Company VR Eval to Roster of High Powered Accelerator Program

Techstars announces VR Eval, the company behind groundbreaking virtual technology called EVAL designed to help mental healthcare clients and those suffering from trauma, will participate in its new multi-million dollar accelerator program powered by J.P. Morgan

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VR Eval, the company synonymous with advanced patented case management and virtual reality system EVAL designed to help anyone with a mental healthcare challenge as well victims of trauma for example human trafficking victims as well, has been selected to participate in the Techstars Founder Catalyst Program. The $80 million investment powered by J.P. Morgan is intended to provide equitable access to funding and support for entrepreneurs who are Black, Hispanic and Latino, Indigenous American and Pacific Islander. This experience will provide up to 20 Miami-Dade women entrepreneurs valuable startup education, mentorship, community, and access to the Techstars worldwide network of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, and corporate partners.

Brook Bello

More Too Life CEO and Founder of VR Eval Brook Parker-Bello, teamed up with award-winning animator Chance Glasco, co-creator of the best-selling "Call of Duty" video-game franchise and co-founder of VR Eval, to develop Eval, an innovative immersive platform created to provide mental healthcare clients with a secure environment in which to share their struggles and experiences with trained professionals and also destressing therapeutic gaming and stress-free zones. Eval's patented CRM system, suitably named "Coming Home", leverages new pixel streaming and avatar technology to revolutionize mental healthcare service.

Bello, Glasco, and fellow founders Sean Pinnock, Founder and CEO of Avalon Corp., Carlos Wallace, bestselling author, Filmmaker, and Google Next Gen Policy Leader, say their VR Eval products offer a more engaging and authentic experience for users by integrating digital therapeutics (eMDR) and unique environments to accelerate the healing process and combining it with its proprietary CRM system, Coming Home. The system uses AI to optimize treatments poised to change millions of lives for the better.

About VR Eval

VR Eval is a virtual reality (VR) and Pixel Stream on mobile, PC or VR Headset-based system of comprehensive evaluation, assessment, education, and therapy tools for professional mental health and human services providers who work with victims of trauma.

A custom-built, fully immersive software and hardware platform, VR Eval leverages the many empirically proven advantages intrinsic to the immersive technology of VR to bring gold-standard trauma-focused practices into the 21st century, providing clinicians, first responders, law enforcement, and other human services professionals with an incredibly powerful new platform to support trauma victims from the moment of first contact through the recovery and healing process.

