Techstars and WirelessCar Collaborate to Propel Connected Vehicle Services Innovation that Empowers Future Mobility

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, a pre-seed investor, and WirelessCar, a leading provider of connected vehicle services, are collaborating to launch the Techstars & WirelessCar Connected Mobility Innovation Program to empower future mobility with cutting-edge software solutions. The program represents a shared commitment to shaping the future of transportation, combining WirelessCar's twenty-five years of expertise in connected vehicle services with Techstars' entrepreneurial programming which has helped thousands of founders succeed.

The Techstars & WirelessCar Connected Mobility Innovation Program will create a pathway for early-stage and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in future mobility to progress on their entrepreneurial journey, while also spurring WirelessCar's engagement within startup communities. The program will include:

WirelessCar and Techstars Ecosystem Development Lab , a training program for community leaders to strengthen the foundation of their entrepreneurial ecosystem

, a training program for community leaders to strengthen the foundation of their entrepreneurial ecosystem Techstars Startup Weekend Gothenburg powered by WirelessCar, a three-day event designed to ignite ideas and build startup communities

"This collaboration embodies Techstars' belief in the power that partnerships have to unlock groundbreaking opportunities across startup communities everywhere," said Katie Smith, Techstars' Vice President of Startup Community. "By integrating WirelessCar's industry expertise with our proven methodologies for elevating startups and cultivating startup ecosystems, we are creating a unique platform to accelerate the future of mobility. "

"At WirelessCar, we aim to foster a culture of innovation acceleration within our organization, ensuring that our best ideas are rapidly developed, proven, and launched to support the industry and empower future mobility," said Theo-Han Jansen, VP of Strategy & Product Management at WirelessCar. "This program allows us to work with the startup community, which will help us discover new technologies and solutions while also driving a dynamic company culture that embraces innovation and encourages forward thinking."

Ecosystem Development Lab will convene WirelessCar leaders and stakeholders for one day in March to learn key methodologies to enhance the company's participation in the innovation ecosystem.

Techstars Startup Weekend Gothenburg powered by WirelessCar will take place on March 14-16, 2025 at the WirelessCar Club in Gothenburg, Sweden. Anyone looking for an immersive foray into the world of startups may register for the event. Participants will have access to WirelessCar's experienced team of strategic, technical and customer-centric thought leaders, along with mentors, investors, and partners from the local community to help them get started on their innovation journey. Those interested in registering can do so here.

