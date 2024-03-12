Techstars Announces Next Equitech Accelerator Class of Ten Tech Startups

Early-Stage Entrepreneurs to Immerse in the Baltimore Ecosystem While Advancing Business in Program

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars Equitech Accelerator, a Techstars portfolio company, today announced its third class of tech-enabled, early-stage companies for a thirteen-week program that provides access to financial, human, and intellectual capital while immersing each founder in training, mentorship and the Baltimore ecosystem.

Led by Techstars Managing Director, Adam Phillips, the accelerator champions diversity as a strategic opportunity aimed at cultivating a tech-for-all ecosystem in Baltimore. In partnership with UpSurge Baltimore, an eco-system builder of top-tier global tech cities, the "equitech" mission is aimed at developing an innovation economy where all belong while building on the proven benefits of diverse teams, leaders and perspectives.

From AI, Fintech, and Big Data to Healthtech, Real estate tech and Edtech; the accelerator is comprised of high-growth business startups that are grounded in the values of diversity, led by founders from historically underestimated communities, or developing technologies that increase access and equity across society.

"The future belongs to creative builders and smart risk-takers. This year's class is a dynamic cohort of founders that are bringing innovative and adaptive solutions to the market" states Phillips. It's a real privilege to help propel their companies on a growth trajectory with our team of investors, mentors and partners.

The program will culminate with a Demo Day on June 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Exchange in Baltimore with a showcase attended by investors, stakeholders and community members.

Techstars Equitech Class of 2024

Cloudnine AI ( Los Angeles, CA ) - an AI powered software that unifies and instantly analyzes disparate data while securing sensitive information. cloudnineai.com





an AI powered software that unifies and instantly analyzes disparate data while securing sensitive information. Acrylic, Inc. ( Los Angeles, CA ) - a first-of-its-kind marketplace where content creators can freely access ARTIST-branded music for use in their digital content, royalty-free. acrylic.LA





a first-of-its-kind marketplace where content creators can freely access ARTIST-branded music for use in their digital content, royalty-free. Secured Health ( Baltimore, MD ) - a platform that streamlines medicaid/medicare recipients to receive food as medicine benefits from their insurance plans to lower costs of healthcare. secure-food.co





a platform that streamlines medicaid/medicare recipients to receive food as medicine benefits from their insurance plans to lower costs of healthcare. ReviewTailor ( Atlanta, GA ) - an automated performance management tool that streamlines the performance review processes, saving time and promoting equitable reviews. reviewtailor.com





an automated performance management tool that streamlines the performance review processes, saving time and promoting equitable reviews. Goby Homes, Inc. ( Washington, DC ) - a multi-party collaboration platform for real estate agents to deliver a simpler, more transparent home-buying experience for their clients. gobyhomes.com





multi-party collaboration platform for real estate agents to deliver a simpler, more transparent home-buying experience for their clients. Liiv ( Philadelphia, PA ) - a tech enabled real estate startup, providing seamless rental solutions for tenants and landlords and furnished apartments for flexible stays while leveraging SaaS Products. coliiving.com





a tech enabled real estate startup, providing seamless rental solutions for tenants and landlords and furnished apartments for flexible stays while leveraging SaaS Products. AKALA ( Los Angeles, CA ) - an AI-enabled college admissions counseling platform that helps students navigate the complicated journey to college through access to expert admissions guidance. goakala.com





an AI-enabled college admissions counseling platform that helps students navigate the complicated journey to college through access to expert admissions guidance. Brightlines ( Washington, DC ) - removes the personal data that gets your employees doxxed and your information systems hacked. brightlin.es





removes the personal data that gets your employees doxxed and your information systems hacked. Drivingo ( Christiansburg, VA ) - an automated drive-thru system that enables non-verbal ordering with a real-time translation service while improving accuracy, wait times, and customer satisfaction. drivingo.io





an automated drive-thru system that enables non-verbal ordering with a real-time translation service while improving accuracy, wait times, and customer satisfaction. 8Ai ( Los Angeles, CA ) - an Ai workspace and network for solopreneurs to elevate their journey with tools, immersive experiences, community, and guidance. 8lab.ai

