Techstars Equitech Accelerator Announces 'Demo Day' Featuring Ten Tech Startups; Governor Wes Moore to Deliver Keynote

Early-stage startup founders to present tech solutions to investors, stakeholders and community partners

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars Equitech Accelerator announces a live Demo Day to be hosted on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - 4:30 - 8:30pm EDT at M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St. Baltimore, MD 21230 South East Club Lounge). The capstone event will introduce ten high-growth early-stage startup companies pioneering emerging tech solutions while celebrating the completion of a thirteen-week intensive program. Hailing from Baltimore and cities across the U.S., the founders will showcase their company progress and pitch tech solutions to investors, stakeholders and community partners. The event will culminate with a keynote address delivered by Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Governor Wes Moore Adam Phillips, Techstars Equitech Accelerator Managing Director

The first-of-its-kind Techstars program was designed for startups from any sector that are grounded in the values of diversity, led by founders from underestimated communities, or developing technologies that increase access and equity. The cohort marks the second Equitech startup class spanning industries in Cyber, Health, Beauty, Edtech, Fintech, AI, Govtech and more.

The program provides an immersion in the Baltimore ecosystem while accelerating each company's growth through mentorship from corporate partners, investors, and alumni along with access to capital. The Demo Day will provide an opportunity for startups to sell their story to investors and potential partners, with the aim of raising money or gaining traction through partnerships and relationships. The culminating event will champion and further expose underestimated startup founders delivering industry-disrupting solutions that improve the innovation economy of cities across the globe.

Techstars Equitech Managing Director and Demo Day host Adam Phillips states, "Being a founder is ultimately about being aggressively humble. You have to be an aggressive person who sees big things and essentially dreams a dream that is completely unrealized while being humble enough to know what needs to be done in order to get there. You have to be willing to do the work and I couldn't be more proud of the way each of our founders have shown up."

The accelerator is a collaboration between Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and UpSurge Baltimore, an organization that is propelling Baltimore into the top tier of U.S. innovation cities. Their partnership and jointly held vision delivers on the mission to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive tech-for-all ecosystem while cultivating an Equitech city that recognizes diversity in tech as a force multiplier.

For onsite event press coverage, credentialed media must confirm via RSVP HERE.

For press inquiries reach Hope Allen - Living Hope Co. - 646-504-1191— [email protected]

For more info on Techstars Equitech Accelerator, visit https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/equitech

SOURCE Techstars Equitech Accelerator