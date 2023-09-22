Techstars is backing ILUMA AI: The AI Copilot for C-levels and team leads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Techstars, a leading pre-seed and early stage venture capital firm, with over 8,000 founders, 54 programs in 14 countries, and more than 300 corporate partners, has recently announced their investment in ILUMA AI. ILUMA AI, a Silicon Valley startup, acts like an AI Chief of Staff sitting across all internal communication platforms (Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Discord, etc.) which proactively provides critical information to c-levels and team leads to prevent and solve multi-million dollar bottlenecks in midsize (500+ employees) companies.

ILUMA is already powering 100+ companies and is currently onboarding 200 companies on their waitlist.

ILUMA is already powering 100+ companies and is currently onboarding 200 companies on their waitlist.

Techstars' investment comes months after their leadership team became customers of ILUMA. With a community of 8,000 of the top tech founders in the world, Techstars Universe has built a unique and highly collaborative ecosystem. For Techstars leaders, ILUMA AI effectively directs their attention to the areas where it is most needed or where they can add the most value.

ILUMA AI (www.getiluma.ai) is founded by four, second-time Silicon Valley founders and AI experts. They raised a $1.5M pre-seed round led by Acrew Capital.

