Techstars is backing ILUMA AI: The AI Copilot for C-levels and team leads

News provided by

Iluma

22 Sep, 2023, 14:42 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Techstars, a leading pre-seed and early stage venture capital firm, with over 8,000 founders, 54 programs in 14 countries, and more than 300 corporate partners, has recently announced their investment in ILUMA AI. ILUMA AI, a Silicon Valley startup, acts like an AI Chief of Staff sitting across all internal communication platforms (Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Discord, etc.) which proactively provides critical information to c-levels and team leads to prevent and solve multi-million dollar bottlenecks in midsize (500+ employees) companies.

Continue Reading
ILUMA AI (www.getiluma.ai), the AI copilot for C-levels and team leads is now backed by Techstars, a leading pre-seed and early stage venture capital.
ILUMA AI (www.getiluma.ai), the AI copilot for C-levels and team leads is now backed by Techstars, a leading pre-seed and early stage venture capital.

ILUMA is already powering 100+ companies and is currently onboarding 200 companies on their waitlist.

Techstars' investment comes months after their leadership team became customers of ILUMA. With a community of 8,000 of the top tech founders in the world, Techstars Universe has built a unique and highly collaborative ecosystem. For Techstars leaders, ILUMA AI effectively directs their attention to the areas where it is most needed or where they can add the most value.

ILUMA AI (www.getiluma.ai) is founded by four, second-time Silicon Valley founders and AI experts. They raised a $1.5M pre-seed round led by Acrew Capital.

SOURCE Iluma

Also from this source

The Top 3 AI Slack Apps Leaders use to Unleash the Secret Power of Slack

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.