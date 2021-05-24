Techstars Joins Cleantech.org $100,000 GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech.org and Techstars announced today that Techstars is joining the Cleantech.org GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge as an Accelerator Partner. Applications are open for the $100K prize until all semi-finalist slots are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and are filling up rapidly.

GS Beyond Clean Tech TechStarts

Finalists will be selected from a pool of 21 semi-finalists, five of which will be invited to participate in the virtual pitch event scheduled for July 21, judged by a diverse panel of select venture capitalists, executives, and corporate venture investors representing some of the top investors in the energy transition.

The pitch competition winner will win a cash award of $100,000 with no strings, deliverables, or equity dilution provided by GS Beyond , the Silicon Valley-based innovation arm of the South Korean headquartered global energy, power, construction, and retail conglomerate GS Group . Semi-finalists have opportunities to pitch to prospective investors and customers.

"We have over 180 startups working on climate and sustainability efforts across our global portfolio today and growing," said Cody Simms, SVP, Climate & Sustainability at Techstars. "Entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, and supporting them as they build to address climate change and the future of energy is a mission that resonates deeply with us."

The challenge is accepting applications via GSBeyondEnergy.com to energy sector startups in the US with a minimum viable product (MVP) or working prototypes in the earliest seed funding stage to those in later stages with customers. The competition looks for companies in the following categories: Digitization of Energy, eMobility in Cities, and New Fuels.

The challenge is supported by some of the top incubators and accelerators in the cleantech sector. "I'm excited to support and work with Techstars and include startups from one of the largest accelerator programs in the world," said Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and a partner at one of the prize sponsors Energy Transition Ventures .

Visit GSBeyondEnergy.com for FAQ, details and to apply. Check with your incubator or accelerator on coaching. Join the discussion on this competition or ask questions of the project managers in the Cleantech.org group .

About GS Beyond

GS Beyond is the open innovation arm of GS Group, focused on identifying and fostering innovation across various industries: energy and power, retail and commerce, and engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond builds partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in positive, sustainable ways. For more information, visit gsbeyond.com .

About Cleantech.org

CleanTech.org is the leading portal for energy & environmental technology commercialization. Their mandate is to be the access point for the growing number of individuals and companies involved in the sector. They seek to allow these participants to develop networks and access information and resources to facilitate the commercialization of clean technologies through an interactive experience. For more information, visit http://www.cleantech.org/ .

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to and benefit from entrepreneurs' success. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies with a combined market cap valuation of $29 Billion. www.techstars.com

SOURCE Cleantech.org