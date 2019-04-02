Techstra Solutions and Thoughtonomy Partner to Deliver Intelligent Automation for Business Transformation

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstra Solutions LLC (https://www.techstrasolutions.com), a digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, and Thoughtonomy (https://thoughtonomy.com), a U.K.-headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) software company, have partnered to accelerate the transformation of companies across a range of industries to an automation-first digital operating model.

The award-winning Thoughtonomy Virtual Workforce® is the only intelligent automation platform that delivers a pool of digital workers directly from the Microsoft Azure Cloud using a SaaS delivery model. Businesses with an internet connection can integrate these "bots" into any system or application to emulate the actions of human employees.

Uniquely equipped with advanced AI abilities (visual detection, machine learning, and additional cognitive functionality), Virtual Workforce® quickly matures robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities without having to buy, integrate, or maintain new technologies and skill sets. Thoughtonomy is ahead of its competitors in developing an integrated AI solution that optimizes utilization, addresses a wider range of use cases, and enables scale and lower cost of ownership.

Techstra Solutions believes automation is a gateway to achieving digital transformation and a key enabler of true end-to-end process improvement. It can now deploy Thoughtonomy's robust platform in days, not months, and help business leaders and their technology partners quickly streamline operations and unlock ROI.

"Many companies that have had success with RPA are struggling to mature their platforms to address increased demand," said Larry Honig, Chief Digital Officer of Techstra Solutions. "This is especially true when moving from back-office to sophisticated use cases such as customer experience and support. Scaling automation requires leveraging additional AI capabilities, such as computer vision, machine learning, and real time conversational interfaces, which is provided by Thoughtonomy via one solution, one platform, with one license."

"Techstra's focus on delivering the business value of digital transformation resonated strongly with us," said Terry Walby, CEO and founder of Thoughtonomy. "We are excited to expand our U.S. network and deliver the huge benefits of Intelligent Automation and the future of work."

About Techstra Solutions LLC

Techstra Solutions is a consulting and technology solutions firm helping companies realize the business value of digital transformation. Focusing in the areas of technology, analytics, talent, and process improvement, Techstra empowers companies to accelerate and sustain organizational change. Our experienced practitioners, with cross-industry enterprise expertise, deliver results that meet strategic requirements and enable transformational success.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a U.K.-headquartered AI software company that enables organizations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS-based Intelligent Automation platform, gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency. Thoughtonomy was founded in the U.K. in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the U.K., as well as New York and Austin in the U.S.

Contact: Erin Starzynski, 212036@email4pr.com, 412-398-8027

SOURCE Techstra Solutions

Related Links

https://www.techstrasolutions.com

