Techstrong Research Bolsters Focus On Business Value And Outcomes Of Disruptive Technologies With Addition Of Hurwitz & Associates

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstrong Group, the power source for people and technology, announced today that Hurwitz & Associates will join Techstrong Research. The Hurwitz & Associates team, led by Judith Hurwitz and Daniel Kirsch, will join Mitchell Ashley in leading the firm. Hurwitz will serve as president and Kirsch will serve as managing director of Techstrong Research. Ashley will continue as a principal of Techstrong Research, as well as CTO of Techstrong Group. The combined team brings deep technical and business expertise to guide business leaders, technology providers, entrepreneurs and investors on the business value of emerging technologies.

Techstrong Research is the go-to source for unbiased information, insights and connections that help IT professionals understand new technologies. The Techstrong Research team brings deep knowledge about today's leading technologies with insights and actionable strategies for DevOps, cloud, IT management, security/governance, AI and data initiatives. It offers a holistic business perspective essential for IT leaders and practitioners to adapt and thrive in the digital economy.

"I have worked with Judith and the Hurwitz & Associates team for decades with tremendous success," said Andy Palmer, co-founder, chairman and CEO at Tamr Inc. and co-founder, Koa Labs. "I am looking forward to the potential of this important next-generation research and analyst firm created by the combination of Hurwitz & Associates and Techstrong Research."

Founded in 1996, Hurwitz & Associates brings industry longevity, experience and credibility earned by working with hundreds of enterprise customers and publishing numerous books and research reports.

Prior to joining Techstrong Research, Hurwitz was president and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates. A pioneer in anticipating technology innovation and adoption, she served as a trusted advisor to many industry leaders. Hurwitz has helped clients transition to business models focused on the business value of emerging technologies. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and is the co-author of 10 books, including Augmented Intelligence: The Business Power of Human–Machine Collaboration, Cognitive Computing and Big Data Analytics and Smart or Lucky: How Technology Leaders Turn Chance into Success. She serves on the College of Arts and Sciences Dean's Advisory Board at Boston University. She also serves on several technology advisory boards, was a recipient of the 2005 Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council award and was named a distinguished alumnus by Boston University's College of Arts and Sciences in 2005.

"I am very excited to join Techstrong Research and to collaborate with Dan and Mitchell to create a bold, next-generation research and analyst firm," said Hurwitz. "Our ability to couple research and analysis with the reach of Techstrong Group platforms, audiences, events and membership will give us significant differentiation in the market."

Kirsch will serve as managing director and co-founder of Techstrong Research, working with clients on their strategy to develop, market and partner in disruptive technologies, including AI, cloud and security. At Hurwitz & Associates, Dan was managing director. He was a trusted advisor to large and mid-size IT vendors, providing them with market perspective and aligning strategy with customer requirements. His research focused on how compliance, governance, security and privacy are impacting the software industry and customer requirements. Kirsch is also co-author of Augmented Intelligence: The Business Power of Human–Machine Collaboration, Big Data for Dummies, Cloud Computing for Dummies and Hybrid Cloud for Dummies. Kirsch has a JD from Boston College Law School where he focused on corporate law, emerging corporations and intellectual property. As an attorney, Dan represented startups, cloud computing ventures and companies going through second-round financing.

"In addition to our unique differentiators, Techstrong Group amplifies our clients' messages and our research to help reach a curated audience," added Kirsch.

"I am thrilled to have Judith and Dan join Techstrong Research," said Ashley. "Their deep experience and skill in helping clients focus on the business outcome potential of emerging and disruptive technologies will help our clients accelerate value from their technology investments."

"In my time as CMO for IBM's software, cloud and AI businesses, I worked closely with the Hurwitz & Associates team. They provided our organization with clear customer-focused positioning, collateral and insight for our go to market strategy," said Buell Duncan, technology and marketing executive/senior advisory board member. "Their knowledge of the market, including competitors' strengths and weaknesses, is invaluable. Hurwitz & Associates analysts are natural storytellers who understand the world from the customer's perspective and the problems they are trying to solve. This team helped translate the value of IBM solutions into impactful business outcomes for our clients."

Techstrong Research is an integrated Techstrong Group business along with Techstrong Media, Techstrong Associations, Techstrong Learning and Techstrong Live!. This gives Techstrong Research a unique advantage over other analyst firms as Techstrong Group is the go-to resource for millions of software development, delivery and security professionals to inform research, validate messages and customize research engagements.

"The market moves fast and keeping up requires data. I've worked with Techstrong Research analysts for years, and the only thing I value more than the quality of their research and deliverables is their partnership in helping us identify the right questions to ask," said Sam Fell, vice-president, product marketing, Sumo Logic. "This new combination of the former Accelerated Strategies Group and Hurwitz & Associates brings together powerful resources and very experienced, senior analysts."

Additional Resources

About Techstrong Research

Techstrong Research accelerates the adoption of disruptive technologies that drive business outcomes and provide actionable strategies in rapidly changing markets. We are the only organization serving the needs of IT leaders, practitioners and the industry ecosystem with research, analysis, content, events and education. We bring deep knowledge about today's leading technologies such as DevOps, cloud, data and AI/ML, security/governance initiatives and supporting infrastructure. We offer our customers a holistic business perspective essential to adapt and thrive in the digital economy. The Techstrong Research team has the knowledge, experience and credibility earned by working with hundreds of businesses across many industries to provide consulting, thought leadership and research.

Media Contact

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult

j [email protected]

SOURCE Techstrong Group

Related Links

https://techstronggroup.com/

